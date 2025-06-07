Roseanne Barr Slams Bob Iger, Calls Him “So Racist”

For nearly ten years, brash comedian Roseanne Barr dominated television screens with her wildly successful comedy, Roseanne. The show starred Barr as Roseanne Conner, a mother to three children who, along with her husband Dan (John Goodman), struggled to provide for their family on a limited income. It was a funny, but realistic look at something many American families struggle with.

Roseanne’s original run ended in 1997, but in 2017, ABC announced that they were reviving the show for a tenth season, with many of the original actors, including Barr and Goodman, returning.

Fans were thrilled that one of their favorite comedies was returning, and the show was quickly renewed for an eleventh season. Unfortunately, the jubilation was short-lived. The series was canceled after just one season after Barr sent out a series of tweets comparing President Obama official Valerie Jarrett to the “Muslim Brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes”.

Disney and ABC quickly condemned Barr’s comments, and Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the decision to fire the actress and cancel the series was “easy”. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he called Ms. Barr’s comments “completely insensitive, completely disrespectful.”

Shortly after her original tweet, Barr apologized, saying, “I horribly regret it. Are you kidding? I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything. And I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong. I’m going to accept what the consequences are,’ and I do, and I have.”

Six years have passed since the tweet that changed everything, and it looks like Ms. Barr’s opinion about the whole thing has also completely changed.

In a new interview with Variety, Barr says that she has no remorse for what she did, and she thinks that Bob Iger and the executives at Disney and ABC were actually the ones who were racist.

“They were so racist that they thought my tweet said Black people look like monkeys when it was about ‘Planet of the Apes,’ which is a movie about fascism. Rod Serling himself said it’s about the Jews in Germany. It is not a movie about Black people, Bob.”

One year after the tweet, Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Barr at ABC’s Upfronts, and pointedly called Ms. Barr a racist, a move Ms. Barr says was orchestrated by Mr. Iger.

“I don’t know if he sees anything when he looks in the mirror,” she says of the Disney chief. “And then he gets Jimmy to call me a racist. Kimmel did blackface, right?” (Barr, of course, knows the answer to her own question. “Roseanne Is America” resurfaces the Kimmel clip as well as an even more cringeworthy one featuring Joy Behar in blackface.)

Ms. Barr further claims that she was fired not because of her tweet, but because she voted for Donald Trump. She said that, when the Roseanne revival was announced, she wanted to make the show more about current political divides. She says her ideas were ignored because Disney and ABC executives were “racist and classist.”

Ms. Barr further believes that she became “persona non grata” at the network when she fought back against a storyline that gave her a grandchild who was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I don’t feel vindicated,” Barr says of the ratings dip. “I felt pissed off that they stole my rights and killed me. They didn’t kill J.K. Rowling’s characters. It was so stupid and shortsighted, and I don’t know how they answer to their shareholders for canceling me before even one sponsor pulled out.”

While the Roseanne revival was canceled after just one season, the Conners’ story wasn’t over. Less than one month after the cancellation, Disney announced a spinoff series, The Conners. The Conners was incredibly popular and ran for seven seasons, before wrapping up on April 23. In the series, Barr’s character was officially killed off after an accidental drug overdose.

