‘Good Morning America’ Star “Likely” Taking Reduced Role on Show

In 2016, former NFL star Michael Strahan joined Good Morning America and immediately became a key part of the team, alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer. While Strahan might have been new to Good Morning America, he was no stranger to hosting television shows. Back in 2008, he began the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show.

In 2012, Strahan joined Kelly Ripa and began hosting Live! With Kelly and Michael. He began guest-hosting alongside Ms. Ripa shortly after Regis Philbin stepped away in 2011, and was officially given the hosting job in 2012.

Related: ABC Star Faces Severe Backlash After National Anthem Debacle

In 2016, Strahan abruptly left Live! to join Good Morning America, a move that reportedly did not sit well with Ms. Ripa. Reports indicated that she had no idea her cohost was leaving, and the two reportedly still do not speak to this day.

Insiders also claim that things are so bad between the two that ABC is bracing for a “meltdown” when Ripa and Strahan finally cross paths. Later this summer, Good Morning America will be moving to the Robert A. Iger building, putting the show in the same place as Live!. That means that the two will most likely encounter each other at some point.

Related: ‘Good Morning America’ Continues to Struggle as Stars Reportedly Don’t Speak

Earlier this year, rumors began swirling that Strahan would be leaving Good Morning America this summer, after his contract expired. Insiders claimed that the former football player wanted to focus more on sports broadcasting and spending more time with his family. In 2023, Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was just a college freshman.

Fans were devastated to learn that Strahan would be leaving their favorite morning show. However, in a recently released report, it appears that Mr. Strahan might not be completely exiting from his hosting role after all.

Related: After $16 Million Settlement, ‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Calls Donald Trump Corrupt

According to Sports Business Journal, Mr. Strahan will “likely” be taking on a reduced role at the network.

The story was the result of widespread rumors within the television news industry as the former NFL star has mulled his future with the network. But Strahan is now expected to sign a new deal and stay at the network, Semafor has learned, though one person familiar with the situation cautioned that the situation remained formally unresolved. An agreement with Strahan would, however, likely represent a reduction in his daily hosting duties. Strahan’s new deal is likely not going to be a longterm contract, and could see him regularly hosting less than five days a week.

No final decisions have been made on Strahan’s potential contract extension or his decision to leave altogether. Neither ABC nor Strahan has commented on recent reports or his future at Good Morning America.

Would you like to see Michael Strahan stay at Good Morning America, or would you fully support his decision to step away? Who is your favorite GMA anchor? Let us know in the comments!