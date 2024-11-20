ABC Star Faces Severe Backlash After National Anthem Debacle

News anchors love reporting on the headlines and keeping viewers up-to-date with the latest news. However, they aren’t as excited when they are the ones making the headlines, especially when that headline is a negative one.

Unfortunately, that is what has happened to beloved Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan recently. And now, social media has been flooded with posts demanding Strahan be fired by another popular news network.

In addition to his job as an anchor on Good Morning America, Strahan also serves as an analyst for Fox Sports on NFL Sunday, alongside Terry Bradshaw, Rob Gronkowski, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Jay Glazer.

On Sunday, November 10, NFL Sunday presented its show from the San Diego Naval Base in honor of Veterans Day, which was the next day. The men lined up as the National Anthem played, and most of them put their hands over their hearts. However, Mr. Strahan decided to stand in recognition, but kept his hands clasped in front of him.

Some viewers were upset by Strahan’s actions and said that he was being “disrespectful.”

Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on @NFLonFOX. The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it’s downright cowardly.

Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on @NFLonFOX. The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it's downright… pic.twitter.com/iIXqChfLCW — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 10, 2024

However, for all the people who jumped on the internet to criticize Mr. Strahan, there were just as many people who supported and defended him.

Todd Starnes, who had called Strahan “disrespectful,” is a reporter for Newsmax, an extremely right-wing news station that largely praises former President Donald Trump.

In response to Starnes’ tweet, images were shared of Mr. Trump also not putting his hand over his heart multiple times during the National Anthem.

For the MAGAs crying out here that Michael Strahan “disrespected” the military during the anthem on the FOX pregame show the other day 🙄

For the MAGAs crying out here that Michael Strahan "disrespected" the military during the anthem on the FOX pregame show the other day 🙄 pic.twitter.com/4kWmkXtCDh — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2024

It was also pointed out that the former professional football player grew up in an Army family, even living on an Army base in Germany when he was younger. Over the years, Mr. Strahan has also given a lot of money to veteran charities.

Michael Strahan’s dad served in the Army for 23 years. He grew up on a US Army base in Germany and has given a ton of money to veteran charities. He’s standing quietly at attention. We need to stop getting so upset at every little thing.

Michael Strahan's dad served in the Army for 23 years. He grew up on a US Army base in Germany and has given a ton of money to veteran charities. He's standing quietly at attention. We need to stop getting so upset at every little thing. https://t.co/7mrHFAmk52 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 11, 2024

As the story began to gain traction, reporters began approaching Strahan at his New York City townhouse. Strahan got upset, took the reporter’s phone, threw it into a bush, and told the reporter not to come to his house.

Shortly after the Daily Mail published a video of the incident, Strahan went on social media and said that he was not proud of the way he handled the situation but did not like being “ambushed” at his home.

He also spoke about the National Anthem debacle and said that there was nothing to his decision to clasp his hands in front of him. He said that he had spent hours praising the military and reiterated that he loves the military and those who choose to serve. He was not protesting or trying to make any kind of statement.

Mr. Strahan is not the first ABC News anchor to make headlines instead of simply reporting on them.

Two years ago, GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired from the network when it was revealed that they were having an affair.

Earlier this year, viewers were shocked when it was announced that popular meteorologist Rob Marciano had been fired by ABC due to gross misconduct. The weatherman had reportedly gotten into screaming matches with not only his co-anchors but also crew members.

ABC News has been struggling for quite some time, and it doesn’t appear that things are getting any easier for them.

Just days before Marciano was fired, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced that she was stepping down from her role. She reportedly made that decision after it was discovered that her hands-off approach to leadership had left the award-winning studio in chaos.

Fox Sports has not addressed the incident with Michael Strahan.

Do you think fans were being too critical of Michael Strahan? Or is it fine that he did not place his hand over his heart during the National Anthem?