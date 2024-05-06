STUNNING MOVE: ABC News President Says She is DONE

In 2021, veteran broadcast news executive Kim Godwin made history by being named the first black president of ABC News. Godwin had worked in broadcast journalism for more than two decades, and in that time, she won a number of prestigious awards. Over the years, Godwin won six National News and Documentary Emmy Awards, two Edward R. Murrow Awards, an Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia Award, and the National Association of Black Journalists’ Ida B. Wells Award.

Unfortunately, Godwin’s time in charge of ABC News was anything but smooth. Now, after months of trouble, culminating in the shocking firing of Good Morning America meteorologist, Rob Marciano, Godwin is OUT as the president of ABC.

According to reports, on the evening of May 5, Godwin sent an email to staffers, letting them know that she was “retiring from broadcast journalism.”

“I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism.” “Anyone who’s passionate about what we do knows there’s no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision,” Godwin continued. “But after considerable reflection, I’m certain it’s the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what’s most important for me and my family.” “I leave with my head held high and wish the entire team continued success.”

NEWS Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, has announced she’s leaving the network and retiring from broadcast news. Godwin, who was named president in 2021, was the first black woman to lead the news division of a major network. Her tenure has been filled with missteps and… pic.twitter.com/kqJHN7XsEA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 6, 2024

Related: Disney/ABC Quietly Settle Disturbing Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Godwin’s sudden retirement may have come as she read the writing on the wall. Three months ago, Disney brought on Debra OConnell as the president of Disney Entertainment’s News Group and Networks. The move was seen by many as a demotion for Godwin, but she assured ABC staffers that she was still in charge.

However, her position was most likely in jeopardy as OConnell oversaw the operations at ABC. Multiple reports indicated that OConnell was shocked at how hands-off Godwin was when it came to actually running the network and addressing problems.

In addition, OConnell was frustrated that Godwin had let ABC go without a head of talent for more than a year. ABC had let Galen Gordon go in May 2023, and Godwin’s hand didn’t bother to replace him.

A History of Disturbing Problems

In 2022, two Good Morning America news anchors found themselves making the headlines instead of reporting them. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — the cohosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know — were confirmed to be having an affair. The duo confirmed the affair but claimed that they did not start dating until they both separated from their spouses.

Related: ABC Star Fired After Illicit Affair Wants Her Job Back

At first, Godwin did not do much about the headline-making couple, but after growing backlash, she announced that Holmes and Robach were suspended, pending an internal investigation. Holmes and Robach were both later fired from GMA3.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were not the only problematic anchors at Good Morning America. On Tuesday, April 30, it was announced that veteran meteorologist Rob Marciano was fired from the network after more than a decade. While many who watched Marciano on Good Morning America and World News Tonight were surprised, inside sources were not.

Marciano allegedly had “anger management issues” that resulted in him making coworkers feel uncomfortable. He made them so uncomfortable that he was actually banned from ABC Studios for more than a year. However, Godwin did not fire him and continued to let him work as normal.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came in the form of a “screaming match” that Marciano got into with one of the producers of Good Morning America. The fight was so bad that Ginger Zee — also a meteorologist on GMA — went to ABC higher-ups, demanding something be done. Marciano was fired not long after.

While Godwin seemingly stepped down from her position of her own accord, it is possible she saw the writing on the wall. Disney hired OConnell because they wanted someone to watch what was going on at ABC. OConnell was honest with Disney about her frustrations with Godwin, so Disney could have been preparing to replace her in the near future.

Disney has not commented on Godwin’s departure.

Do you think Kim Godwin quit before she could be fired? Let us know in the comments!