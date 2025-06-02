“I Had My Time”: Mark Hamill Says He’s Done With ‘Star Wars’

Mark Hamill is as synonymous with the role of Luke Skywalker as Harrison Ford is with Indiana Jones–or Han Solo, for that matter, seeing as we’re on the subject of Star Wars.

While other actors have stepped into the role, whether it was the de-aging/body-double work in The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett (2021)–with which Hamill was involved–or the young Luke played by Grant Freely in Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), it’s almost impossible to imagine anyone else donning the cloak and picking up that lightsaber.

But the time may have finally come for fans to accept that Mark Hamill is no longer Luke Skywalker. Not only is the actor now 73 years old, but it seems that Disney and Lucasfilm have no plans to bring the iconic Jedi Knight back to the faraway galaxy anytime soon.

Upcoming theatrical projects could certainly bring in Luke given their place on the Star Wars timeline, especially the Rey Skywalker-led, sequel-era film (which is said to take place 15 years after 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker). But Hamill ruled out that possibility in 2023. Now, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, he’s done it again.

While promoting his new movie The Life of Chuck, Hamill said he’s grateful for being a part of Star Wars. “Listen, I am so grateful to George [Lucas] for letting me be a part of that back in the days,” he said, adding that he “never expected it to become a permanent franchise.”

Mark Hamill Is Luke Skywalker No More

However, Hamill went on to suggest that he’s unlikely to return as Luke.

“I had my time, you know, I’m appreciative of that. But I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters.” He then joked about his exit in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), saying, “By the way, when I disappeared [in The Last Jedi], I left my robes behind, and there’s no way I’m appearing as a naked Force Ghost.”

Given Luke Skywalker’s popularity and importance in Star Wars, there’s every chance we’ll see him again, Sadly, it’s unlikely to be Mark Hamill doing the work. However, he still returns every now and again to lend his vocal talents to the character in animation, particularly in the LEGO Star Wars projects, such as last year’s Rebuild the Galaxy.

Other upcoming theatrical projects include Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, which stars Ryan Gosling in the lead role and is set for release on May 28, 2027.

Who would you like to see step into the role of Luke Skywalker in the future? Let us know in the comments down below!