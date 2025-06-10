Magic Kingdom Coaster Stalls in Testing Phase Amid Wave of Demolition and New Builds

Another iconic Magic Kingdom attraction remains closed while bulldozing and construction continue throughout the park. A testing failure has raised some questions about the future of this coaster.

Magic Kingdom Coaster Fails During Testing: Bulldozing and Construction Continues To Spread

Imagine standing in Magic Kingdom, gazing at the familiar silhouette of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad—yet something feels different.

The once lively runaway mine train attraction, known for its thrilling twists and turns through the rugged wilderness, now lies silent under a shroud of scaffolding and construction cranes.

For Disney fans, it’s a bittersweet sight: the promise of something fresh and exciting on the horizon, but also the painful reality that a beloved ride is out of commission for the foreseeable future. What exactly is happening behind those walls, and how will it shape the future of this classic attraction?

The Quiet Before the Storm: What’s Happening with Big Thunder?

It’s been a while since we’ve had a comprehensive look at the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment project, so a recent visit to Magic Kingdom offered a perfect opportunity to take stock. The transformation is well underway, with significant progress visible, but the path to reopening remains a long and winding one.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Construction Update 2/10/2025 New scaffolding has gone up in the town of Tumbleweed. Construction workers continue on-site. Additionally, flying dumpsters continue to be seen. – @riderover_ on X

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Construction Update 2/10/2025 🚂 New scaffolding has gone up in the town of Tumbleweed. Construction workers continue on-site. 🚧 Additionally, flying dumpsters continue to be seen. 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/CCseXSRXdy — RideRover (@riderover_) February 10, 2025

One major sign of change comes from the Walt Disney World Railroad itself, where guests will soon notice that Frontierland Station—the usual gateway for those wanting to hop on the train near Big Thunder—is set to close starting next month. The closure, likely to last several years, means the railroad will operate only in a limited “shuttle mode” between Fantasyland Station and Main Street USA Station.

For many, this marks a profound shift in how they experience Frontierland and the surrounding areas, signaling a disruption in one of Magic Kingdom’s iconic transportation experiences.

Peering Behind the Facade: Progress and Challenges

From vantage points like the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat, the refurbishment reveals its secrets slowly. Through the trees, and then more clearly as the train moves, we can glimpse newly installed roller coaster track inside the building. Footers—heavy concrete supports—are being positioned to connect the track from one side of the railroad tracks to the barn on the other side, an essential step to restoring the ride’s circuit.

We Have an UPDATE on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Construction at Disney World – @Gentryland on X

We Have an UPDATE on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Construction at Disney World https://t.co/xv1uEy2BIc — Brad Gentry (@Gentryland) May 31, 2025

However, this is far from the end of the story. Key props that once brought the attraction’s story to life are notably absent, no doubt undergoing restoration at Central Shops or with third-party specialists. The facade still shows multiple openings, as parts of the mountain are stripped down to their bones. We anticipate even more dramatic reveals as the Liberty Square Riverboat passes, showing a large chunk of the facade cut open for ongoing work.

Towering above it all, a giant crane remains a dominating presence in the Magic Kingdom skyline, underscoring the massive scale of the project. It seems poised to stay for weeks—if not months—more, likely assisting with the installation of heavy props in hard-to-reach backstage areas.

The Devil’s in the Details: Roller Coaster Tests and Facade Tweaks

One intriguing detail has captured the attention of ride enthusiasts and engineers alike: the “envelope test device.” This tool simulates the space a guest’s body will take on the ride, ensuring there’s enough clearance between riders and the ride’s structure. Currently, the device is stuck on a track segment where clearance is insufficient, making physical contact with the mountain facade.

A great pic of a failed clearance test. Not sure how they managed to do it with a retrack but maybe the amount of required space has grown over the decades – @AParkMind on X

A great pic of a failed clearance test. Not sure how they managed to do it with a retrack but maybe the amount of required space has grown over the decades pic.twitter.com/UAYOeSTiFW — Park Mind (@AParkMind) June 10, 2025

This issue isn’t new—many classic Disney coasters, like Space Mountain, have sections where taller guests might brush against the ride’s edges. But it raises an important question for Disney: will they need to carefully chisel or alter parts of the mountain’s facade to pass this safety test? Balancing preservation of the attraction’s iconic look with guest safety and comfort is a delicate task—and one that could redefine the visual experience of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad moving forward.

Why This Matters: More Than Just a Ride Closure

While on the surface this is a refurbishment project to fix and upgrade a beloved attraction, it also carries deeper implications. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a cornerstone of Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, shaping the land’s atmosphere and storytelling. Its temporary closure, combined with the Frontierland Station shutdown, interrupts more than just ride operations—it alters the park’s flow and guest experience in a fundamental way.

For Disney fans, this refurbishment is a test of patience but also an opportunity to see how Disney balances nostalgia with modernization. Will the refurbished Big Thunder retain the rugged charm and wild energy fans love, or will safety upgrades and technical improvements necessitate subtle but meaningful changes? And how will the railroad’s limited operation affect the overall connectivity and magic of the park?

Looking ahead, the answers to these questions will ripple beyond just the attraction itself, influencing how Disney manages other classic rides in need of renewal while keeping the immersive storytelling that makes Magic Kingdom unique.

What’s Next at Magic Kingdom? Waiting for the Runaway Train to Return

The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment is slated to continue well into 2026, meaning guests have quite a wait before the mine trains start barreling around the mountain again. But as the project unfolds, each phase brings clues about the future of one of Disney’s most treasured rides.

With new track in place, props in restoration, and safety tests underway, the mountain’s rebirth is shaping up to be more than just a refresh—it’s a thoughtful reimagining. As the crane continues its steady work and facades slowly close up, Disney fans can only imagine the thrills waiting on the other side.

Stay tuned as we continue tracking the progress of this transformation, bringing you exclusive updates and insights into the evolution of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.