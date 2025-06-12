Power Outage Hits LEGOLAND Florida, Guests Stuck in Shut Down Park

On Thursday, June 12, LEGOLAND Florida announced that a power outage had shut down many of the Central Florida theme park’s regular operations, impacting thousands of guests. The park posted an official statement on Instagram and announced a compensation plan for guests affected by the technical meltdown.

LEGOLAND is one of the most globally expansive theme park chains with locations in California, Florida, New York, Malaysia, Dubai (UAE), Japan, Korea, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy. The Florida resort opened in 2011 on the site of the former Cypress Gardens theme park. It features three theme parks: LEGOLAND Florida, Peppa Pig Theme Park, and LEGOLAND Water Park. It has three onsite hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Beach Retreat, and Pirate Island Hotel.

On Thursday, June 12, the entire LEGOLAND Florida Resort was impacted by a power outage. The Central Florida vacation destination shared an official statement on their Instagram story, promising compensation for guests impacted by the shutdown of several attractions and experiences throughout the resort.

“PARK UPDATE,” the official statement begins. “The Resort is experiencing a power outage. Guests may experience temporary closures while we work with TECO Energy to restore power. Guests currently in the park will receive an ‘Experience Promise,’ which allows use of existing tickets for one more visit within one year from today.”

The “Experience Promise” is typically known as the “Rainy Day Promise.” LEGOLAND Florida Resort is open rain or shine, but the park offers this program to guests if inclement weather forces multiple attraction closures for an extended part of the day.

The power outage appears to be ongoing, as LEGOLAND Florida Resort hasn’t issued a statement indicating that it has been resolved. At this time, it’s unclear how many attractions and experiences have been impacted by the outage. Guests visiting the resort should visit customer service with any questions.

