A New Version of Universal’s Iconic ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction Premieres in September

When Universal first opened The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Islands of Adventure in 2010, it reshaped what fans expected from theme park lands. Since then, Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley have gone global, first to Universal Studios Japan in 2014, then to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2016, and Universal Studios Beijing in 2021.

While each version bears its own quirks, one constant is Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. The signature ride – which has faced a string of legal complaints in recent months, including one parkgoer who claimed that her spine was crushed in the boarding area – is housed inside a full-scale replica of Hogwarts Castle. Using a robotic arm ride system, it whisks guests past physical sets and 3D-style projections of iconic locations within the franchise, such as the Chamber of Secrets, the Great Hall, and the Quidditch pitch.

The ride’s queue is arguably just as exciting as the attraction itself, taking guests through the hallways of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Along the way, Universal parkgoers pass through the Herbology greenhouses and encounter the likes of Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), the Fat Lady (Dawn French), and, of course, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).

Universal Studios Japan Confirms Change for Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

From September, Universal Studios Japan is updating Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey to give guests a chance to experience these details at their own leisure.

While guests ordinarily pass through the immersive queue at the same rapid rate as the queue, Hogwarts Castle Walk gives guests the opportunity to take a guided tour via a special route through the castle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The experience – which has been sporadically offered at Universal Studios Japan in the past – will return on September 1, 2025, just in time for the new school year at Hogwarts. It will run through January 4, 2026.

This isn’t the only change heading to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Osaka later this year.