Epic Universe Creator Says “Don’t Worry” After Expansion Status Revealed

“If people want to speculate, that’s up to them,” says Epic Universe’s Executive Creative Director, Steve Tatham.

Two weeks after officially opening its gates to the public, Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe is already laying the groundwork for what comes next—and the future looks anything but quiet. The park, which began welcoming guests on May 22, 2025, has rapidly cemented its status as a major player in Orlando’s ever-evolving theme park scene.

With five themed lands inspired by franchises in gaming, film, and mythology, Epic Universe has redefined what guests expect from a next-generation theme park. Now, Universal leadership is making it clear: this is only the beginning.

In an interview with CNBC, Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, confirmed that the company is already thinking ahead. “The future is super bright,” he shared. “There’s a lot of room for expansion. We’re already thinking about how that plays out. New attractions coming, new intellectual property coming…”

From upcoming projects like a horror-themed destination, Universal Horror Unleashed, in Las Vegas, to a family-focused park, Universal Kids Resort, opening in Frisco, Texas, in 2026, and even a long-range effort to bring a Universal park to the United Kingdom by 2031, the expansion blueprint is global.

At the center of Epic Universe’s early appeal is a carefully curated lineup of intellectual properties that speaks to audiences both nostalgic and new. From the fast-paced thrills of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD to the eerie ambiance of the resurrected Classic Monsters and from the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk to original realms like Celestial Park designed for exploration, the destination is already resonating across generations, even if Epic Universe refunds are being offered thick and fast.

It’s part of a calculated shift in Universal’s strategy—one that closes the gap with Disney’s traditionally younger-skewing base. “In the past, Disney really had the under-10-year-old segment more or less to themselves,” noted analyst Craig Moffett. “Universal catered to tweens. The new Epic Universe brings whole worlds to life for younger children.”

But perhaps most intriguing of all is the growing evidence that Universal’s expansion plans may soon include one of the most requested franchises in gaming: The Legend of Zelda.

Long-rumored to be on Universal’s radar, Zelda has remained a topic of speculation since SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s debut at Universal Studios Japan and Hollywood. While Mario and Donkey Kong now headline their own parts of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, fans have long asked when Link and Zelda might take center stage. Initially, attention turned to Islands of Adventure, where the closure of Poseidon’s Fury in the Lost Continent area sparked theories of a Zelda retheme. But if recent developments inside Epic Universe are any indication, Hyrule may be preparing to rise elsewhere.

Sharp-eyed guests have noticed several Zelda-related nods throughout Epic Universe. Take, for instance, the “Hero” parking section, which features a medallion depicting a sword and shield that closely resemble Link’s iconic Master Sword and Hylian Shield. Outside the Nintendo Super Star Store, stained-glass-style windows spotlight not just Mario, Peach, and Donkey Kong, but also Link, Zelda, and Ganon—even though no official Zelda presence exists in the park.

Inside the store, a floor mosaic displays a sprawling map of Hyrule, positioned alongside similar maps for Mario and Donkey Kong—both of which already anchor lands in the park. To top it off, Zelda-branded merchandise has begun appearing on shelves, further fueling speculation that Universal is building toward something much larger.

However, Epic Universe’s Executive Creative Director Steve Tatham has put his foot down, saying no such plans are in motion–at least publicly–for the time being and that guests should appreciate and focus on what is already in the park.

“I have no comment about that. I mean, that’s a beloved character, and the world, and this is called SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, so it includes all things Nintendo. So that’s a character we have included,” Tatham explained to The Direct when quizzed about the rumors and speculation following the Zelda franchise’s integration into the land.

“I wouldn’t read too much into that. So if people want to speculate, that’s up to them,” Tatham added. “But I hope they focus on what we have been focused on, which is the experiences that are here, and there’s plenty to do. We now have a week’s worth of fun and entertainment with four theme parks and 11 resort hotels, so I think that there’s plenty to focus on without worrying about what comes next.”

Fueling this further, though, is Universal Orlando President Karen Irwin, who recently confirmed: “We’re already planning for the next thing at Epic.” Given that Epic Universe was constructed with two large expansion pads—both capable of hosting entirely new lands—the idea of a Zelda-themed area seems increasingly plausible. With a library of visual and thematic inspiration ranging from enchanted forests and magical temples to dark dungeons and epic castles, the world of Zelda offers rich storytelling opportunities perfect for a park built on immersive escapism.

If true, the addition of Zelda to Epic Universe wouldn’t just alter the future of the park—it could signal a shift in how Universal allocates its intellectual properties between parks. The Lost Continent, once thought to be Zelda’s home, may be on borrowed time.

Instead, Hyrule may emerge as the crown jewel of Epic Universe’s second phase. And with Disney simultaneously preparing to invest billions into its own parks over the next decade–including the significant Piston Peak Pixar development in Magic Kingdom and building the company’s first Middle Eastern park–the industry may be heading into its most competitive era yet.

As speculation continues, one thing is certain: Universal is no longer playing catch-up. With Epic Universe’s expansion plans gaining steam, the company is stepping confidently into the spotlight—and reshaping the future of themed entertainment in real time.

How do you feel about these comments on Zelda and/or Hyrule joining the ranks at Epic Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!