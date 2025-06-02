Disney World Officially Bulldozes Original Polynesian Resort Location

One of Walt Disney World Resort’s most iconic Deluxe Resort hotels is looking a bit different lately as construction begins on one of its merchandise locations. On Monday, a refurbishment project officially kicked off inside the BouTiki store at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort opened alongside Walt Disney World Resort on October 1, 1971. Located on the Magic Kingdom Monorail line, it was one of only two initial Disney Resort hotels alongside Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The Poly has undergone several changes over more than 53 years, from the addition of the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows to controversial 2014 lobby renovations. But it remains the island-themed home of fan-favorite dining locations like ‘Ohana and Trader Sam’s.

Visitors to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will experience some interruptions over the next month. On June 2, crews began an extensive refurbishment project on one of the Disney Resort’s largest gift shops, BouTiki. The merchandise location is located on the first floor of the hotel lobby (also known as the Great Ceremonial House) and offers “tropical trinkets, Hawaiian shirts, hotel logo and surf wear, ukuleles and Disney character merchandise.”

According to Walt Disney World Resort’s website, the refurbishment began on Monday and is expected to continue through the end of June. During the maintenance period, half of the store will be closed and blocked off as crews reimagine the area. The other half will remain open to guests, though likely with a smaller merchandise selection than usual.

“Please be aware that maintenance may be seen and heard in the area until the work is complete at the end of June,” an official notice reads.

Check out Moana Mercantile on the second floor of the Great Ceremonial House for an alternative, construction-free gift shopping experience through the end of June.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t released any other details about the maintenance work on BouTiki. Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for updates on this and other projects around Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park!

