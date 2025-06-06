Disney World Discontinues Popular Food Item Without Warning

A popular food option among picky eaters has vanished from a certain Walt Disney World location.

From thrilling adventures through the Forbidden Mountain on Expedition Everest to refreshing water raft excursions on Kali River Rapids, there’s a lot to explore and enjoy at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Opened in 1998, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the newest theme park to join Walt Disney World. The park has certainly changed over the years, but its core message and theme of conservation and the link between humans and nature have remained true.

Animal Kingdom’s biggest change came in 2017 with the addition of Pandora – The World of Avatar. This highly immersive land invites guests to get lost in the alien world of Pandora from Disney’s ongoing Avatar franchise.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom also has a number of delicious places to grab a bite to eat, making it a top choice for foodies.

However, a popular option for picky eaters vanished recently. Let’s break it down.

Mac and Cheese Vanishes From Animal Kingdom Menu

Mac and cheese has been removed from the menu at The Eight Spoon Cafe in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. In its place are two new items, pulled pork sliders and smoked chicken wings.

Guests can grab these new items at the Eight Spoon Cafe during its operating hours of 10:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. At $7.99 each, these two new items won’t break the bank, making for a great snack option.

BBQ is nothing new for Animal Kingdom, with Flame Tree Barbecue being one of the park’s most popular quick-service options. Disney seems keen on expanding the BBQ options at the park, though it’s curious why it would remove mac and cheese from the menu entirely.

Disney World is home to a variety of unique, sometimes challenging flavors and dishes. Picky eaters shouldn’t worry, though, as the resort also has a long list of classic theme park fare, such as hot dogs, fried chicken, burgers, and pizza.

Flame Tree Barbecue has an excellent baked macaroni and cheese option featuring pulled pork for those who miss the mac and cheese.

Other popular fast-food eateries at Animal Kingdom include Satu’li Canteen, Pizzafarai, and Harambe Market. Animal Kingdom is also home to a few sit-down establishments, such as Tusker House, Yak and Yeti, and Tiffins.

