Despite Mass Protests, Disney World Will Permanently Close Entire Land This Weekend

Are you ready to say goodbye to Disney’s iconic Muppets attraction this weekend?

Related: Disney to Close Classic Dark Ride for ‘Avatar’ Expansion, New Timeline Shared

Things are always changing at Walt Disney World, though 2025 is an especially exciting year for Disney’s Florida theme park resort. From new lands to brand-new rides and attractions, guests have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.

Some of the most anticipated projects include Magic Kingdom’s new Villains land, a project that has been rumored for years. Fans are also excited for Magic Kingdom’s new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar, which actually opens later this year.

However, as the saying goes, “out with the old, and in with the new,” a phrase that rings especially true for Disney’s design philosophy in Florida.

Walt Disney World is set to say goodbye to several fan-favorite attractions and locations in 2025. At the top of this list is Muppet*Vision 3D, an immersive, 4D theater experience featuring Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and all of Jim Henson’s other lovable puppet creations.

Disney Closing Muppet*Vision 3D This Weekend

Related: Disneyland Is Changing Forever After Disney Drops Multiple Expansion Bombshells, Third Park Rumored

Muppet*Vision 3D is set to close forever on Sunday, June 8. The last day to enjoy the attraction will be Saturday, June 7. Disney extended showtimes for Muppet*Vision 3D for its final day, giving guests a little more time to experience one of Walt Disney World’s most unique attractions.

Muppet*Vision 3D isn’t the only thing shutting down on June 8, as the entirety of Muppets Courtyard will also be closing. This part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been the home of The Muppets for decades, featuring shops and places to eat. The land’s premier sit-down dining establishment, Mama Melrose Ristorante Italiano, closed permanently earlier this year.

The land also houses a quick-service pizza restaurant called PizzeRizzo, which will close for good on June 8.

Muppets Courtyard is shutting down to make way for a new land inspired by Monsters Inc. Named Monstropolis, this new land will transport guests into the fictional city seen in Pixar’s classic animated film. Monstropolis will feature its own set of attractions, stores, eateries, and other locations, with the land’s headlining attraction being a suspended roller coaster.

Disney announced Muppets Courtyard’s closure shortly after the company held its D23 event in August 2024. D23 works similarly to other fan-oriented conventions like Comic-Con, giving The Walt Disney Company a chance to discuss its slate of upcoming projects in the entertainment and theme park sectors with consumers.

Disney’s D23 conference in 2024 was perhaps the company’s most exciting and jam-packed to date, with the company sharing more details about numerous projects. While some of these projects, like the overhauling of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, were already known, others, like adding a new Cars-based land to the Magic Kingdom, were total surprises.

The decision to close Muppet*Vision 3D has proven incredibly controversial, with many fans pushing back against Disney’s decision, both in person and online. Opened in 1991, Muppet*Vision 3D has become a fan-favorite attraction over the years. Not only is Muppet*Vision 3D the only proper attraction to feature The Muppets, but it was also the final project Jim Henson worked on before his death.

As such, Muppet*Vision 3D has served not just as a fun attraction but also as a living memorial to one of the world’s most creative minds.

Only time will tell how guests adjust to Disney World’s upcoming Monstropolis land, but fans have made it clear they will miss Muppet*Vision 3D and everything else Muppets Courtyard had to offer.

Will you miss Muppet*Vision 3D? Are you excited about Disney World’s new Monsters Inc. land?