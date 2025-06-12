Over a Dozen Disney World Guests Found on Board Bus After Tragic Accident

More than a dozen theme park guests were on board an internal Walt Disney World Resort bus when a recent accident occurred. Disney cast members interviewed the guests, one of whom shared their experience in a video on social media.

Buses are the most expansive transportation system at Walt Disney World Resort. They service every Disney Resort hotel, Disney Springs, Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and even the ESPN Wide World of Sports. Buses supplement more novel but limited forms of transportation like the Monorail, Disney Skyliner, and watercraft.

Earlier this month, Trey (@trey_2_extra on TikTok) was on board a Walt Disney World Resort bus when a minor accident occurred. According to the guest, a car side-swiped the Disney bus, forcing it to stop with more than a dozen guests on board. Disney cast members reportedly interviewed every guest on board about what they felt and saw before the bus could move again.

“A car side-swiped our bus at Disney so they’re having to take names for interviews on what we may have seen,” the Disney Park guest wrote alongside a video of Disney cast members walking through the bus. “(I saw and felt nothing).”

Everyone on the Walt Disney World Resort bus appeared physically unharmed after the accident, though potentially frustrated by the severe delay.

Some Disney Parks fans joked that they would’ve feigned an injury to receive compensation for their experience.

“No no no bestie your neck hurts, youre feeling dizzy, you’re seeing stars, and nothing like this has ever happened in your many many years of being a loyal customer and you’re so shocked you may never have the courage to come back to Disney again,” @magically_ashley joked.

“Girl you better say your neck and back hurts get free passes,” @arnkar agreed.

Many commenters earnestly encouraged the guest not to sign anything until a medical professional had examined him.

“Working in a law firm, never give a statement until you are checked out by a doctor!” @tessaelena74 commented. “Your statement could be held against you!”

“You really do need to be checked out by a doctor first before giving a statement,” @popthebutterfly echoed. “You could have pain or injury you won’t feel until tomorrow once the adrenaline wears off and your statement could be used against you to keep you from receiving care on Disney or the other driver’s dime.”

Others shared their negative experiences with Walt Disney World Resort buses.

“I was on a bus when the driver almost crashed, sent a little girl flying and knocked her tooth out,” said @pharmd23. “Husband whacked his shoulder. Driver didn’t do anything about it. We all had to go to the front desk and complain.”

“When me and a friend went out resort hopping the bus driver took a wrong turn and got us stuck in a parking lot that he couldn’t turn around in and ended up backing into the pipe,” @dreag19_ recalled. “We had to do the same form but we didn’t know what to do coz we weren’t even staying at the resort we were headed to.”

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t issue any public statements about the minor bus accident earlier this month.

