Disney’s Beloved Thrill Coaster Coated in Human Blood After Reported Guest Injury

Disney fans, heads up: a Reddit post making waves online claims that a guest suffered an arm injury on the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure — and according to the witness, blood was left on the ride without proper cleanup before the vehicle was sent back out. Naturally, this has stirred up some serious debate about Disney’s safety protocols and what really goes down behind the scenes.

Here’s the gist, straight from the Reddit user:

“I just saw the craziest thing happen. We were waiting to get onto the coaster and a guy in the 2nd row must have cut his arm on a piece of the coaster. They had him get off along with the rest of the people. But here’s where it got crazy.”

The witness says the injured guest and the rest of the riders were pulled from the vehicle. But the real kicker?

“No one wiped it up. There was quite a bit of blood and instead they just sent it. I don’t know if there were people on the second half of it and it went through or if it got moved to the side, but if it went through the ride with blood all over it — that’s a big deal.”

Naturally, the theme park community exploded with reactions. Some insiders quickly pointed out that Disney’s standard procedures involve immediately removing any vehicle with bodily fluids for cleaning and inspection:

“When there is blood in a vehicle, we remove it from service immediately for custodial to come and clean it. If the bleed was caused by the vehicle, it is also removed, so maintenance can inspect the vehicle to make sure it’s not a safety issue. This is the standard practice across the parks.”

Others chimed in about the specifics of the Incredicoaster’s maintenance setup:

“The maintenance bay for IC is right behind the load section. Typically they just stop loading and move the coaster backwards into that area. It is a bit weird they would send it through the ride first, but maybe there’s some machinations I don’t know about.”

The discussion took a serious turn when someone pointed out the biohazard implications of blood left unattended:

“Blood is considered a biohazard and in some areas you have to be trained in the proper way to remove it before you’re allowed to remove it. I had to take a bunch of classes on biohazards in our state before I could teach an after school program, including what the chemical signs all mean, mandatory reporting, and what abuse looks like.”

And importantly, if the injury were caused by a mechanical fault on the ride, things would have been way more dramatic:

“If the ride stayed open it’s very likely they got cut by something someone else dropped. Otherwise if it was from the ride itself they would have closed it and the rest of Pixar Pier to prepare for investigations and lawyers.”

Has Disneyland Seen Injuries Like This Before?

It’s worth noting that theme parks, including Disneyland Resort, occasionally see injuries on rides—some minor, some more serious. Past incidents have ranged from scrapes and bruises to rare cases of broken bones or medical emergencies. But Disney is known for rigorous maintenance, safety checks, and quick responses to anything out of the ordinary.

In recent years, injuries on popular rides like Space Mountain or Big Thunder Mountain have made headlines — usually from guest behavior or accidents unrelated to ride mechanics. For example, guests have sometimes suffered injuries from standing up too early or not securing restraints properly. Disney’s cast members are trained to monitor these situations closely.

Still, any visible blood or injury raises eyebrows because it suggests something unexpected happened, and questions inevitably follow about how quickly the park responds to protect guests.

What’s Next for the Incredicoaster Incident?

As of now, Disney has not issued any official statement about this alleged injury or how they handled the cleanup. If the ride was indeed sent back out with blood on the vehicle, that would raise serious concerns about adherence to biohazard and safety protocols.

But the more likely scenario, judging from theme park vets and insiders, is that the coaster vehicle was quickly pulled from service for cleaning, even if the eyewitness account made it seem otherwise.

Still, this incident serves as a reminder to all park visitors: always be aware of your surroundings, watch where you put your hands, and don’t hesitate to speak up if you notice something unsafe.

We’ll be monitoring for any official updates or responses from Disney on this story — and if more guests report similar experiences, you’ll hear it here first.