Disney Preps for Devastating Flood After Orlando-Wide Warning Initiates Hurricane Countdown

As Disney gears up for another potentially destructive hurricane season, the real threat isn’t just gale-force winds — it’s water.

Central Florida’s 2025 hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through November 30, and experts warn this year could once again bring “above average” storm activity. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting between 13 and 19 named storms, continuing a pattern of hyperactive and rain-heavy hurricane years that have devastated the region in the past decade.

While Disney’s guests may assume they’re far from danger at the heart of the state, residents and emergency officials are urging both locals and tourists not to underestimate the power of water in landlocked Central Florida.

From Resorts to Roads: Flooding Is Now the Forefront Concern

Walt Disney World is no stranger to hurricane preparations. But recent storms — particularly Hurricanes Irma (2017), Ian (2022), and Milton (2024) — have shifted the company’s focus from wind damage to widespread flooding.

After Hurricane Ian dropped over 15 inches of rain in some areas, surrounding neighborhoods like Orlo Vista and Kissimmee were devastated. Streets turned into rivers. National Guard vehicles had to rescue families trapped in their homes. And while Disney’s infrastructure held up comparatively well, operations weren’t untouched. Temporary closures, power interruptions, and overwhelmed drainage systems underscored a need for better water management.

In the years since, Disney has quietly upgraded internal stormwater systems, reinforced resort elevation protections, and conducted expanded emergency drills that focus heavily on flash flooding scenarios. Emergency managers within the resort now consider rapid inland flooding — not just winds — as a leading threat to guest safety.

Real Stories from Just Beyond the Castle Gates

Levi Williams, a longtime resident of Orlo Vista, just west of the Disney property line, remembers watching fish and tadpoles swim through her living room during Hurricane Irma. Five years later, Hurricane Ian brought back the nightmare. Water surged into homes so fast that people had to be rescued by the National Guard.

“We have no control over the weather. That’s God’s doing,” she said. “But we can be prepared.”

Other communities surrounding Disney faced similar scenes. In Osceola County, 19 inches of rainfall flooded mobile home parks, destroyed dozens of units, and displaced residents for weeks. In Altamonte Springs, canoe evacuations became the only way out of submerged neighborhoods. Even Sanford, more than 30 miles from Ian’s eye, was deluged with over 11 inches of rain.

“We’re not on the coast, so people say: ‘Oh gosh, we don’t have to worry about hurricanes so much,’” said U.S. Senator Rick Scott at a recent hurricane preparedness briefing. “But if you really look at these hurricanes… they’ve become big water events.”

Disney’s Surroundings Are Changing — and So Are Its Storm Plans

Much of the flooding now seen across Central Florida is worsened by development around older communities and the natural flow of stormwater. In places like Sanford’s Midway and Altamonte’s Spring Oaks, residents say nearby new construction has pushed runoff toward their homes. Long-neglected drainage systems, paired with stronger storms, have created a perfect storm of vulnerability.

Midway resident Emory Green Jr. said flooding has become more intense year after year:

“It has been woefully neglected. This is a priority that needs to be addressed.”

In response, counties around Disney are implementing new flood-prevention tech. Osceola plans to roll out FloodWise, a predictive software that alerts authorities up to 72 hours in advance about likely flooding locations, allowing time to position pumps, sandbags, or evacuate residents.

Disney is expected to integrate a version of this street-level forecasting technology into its own Reedy Creek emergency operations this summer. Already, internal teams have mapped flood-prone zones throughout resort property, enabling them to adjust transportation, resort access, and emergency staffing based on real-time water threat projections.

The Human Toll Is Mounting

For guests staying at the resort during hurricane season, the worst-case scenario might be a flight cancellation or a few soggy park days. For nearby residents, it’s often much more serious.

Jean and James Brower, who lived in a mobile home community near Disney, were displaced after Ian. Jean says the stress of losing their home ultimately contributed to the stroke she suffered months later. She’s now wheelchair-bound.

“We know that they’re predicting another busy hurricane season,” she said. “But it’s coming up too soon. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

In Bonnie Brook near Disney, Jimmy Tadlock said Ian’s waters “ruined everything — furniture, appliances, even the vehicle.” Lift stations couldn’t handle the surge.

“It’s just been getting worse every year,” Tadlock said. “The weather is bad everywhere, not just here.”

That sentiment resonates across communities surrounding Disney, where a growing number of residents fear their neighborhoods can’t keep pace with the rising risk. Officials say it’s not a matter of if a major flooding event will happen again — but when.

What Disney Guests Should Know in 2025

As Disney strengthens its resilience against future storms, it’s also encouraging guests to take hurricane season seriously. Experts advise those visiting Central Florida in the coming months to:

Monitor weather conditions daily

Enroll in Disney’s emergency text alerts via My Disney Experience

Pack essentials (medications, chargers, rain gear) in carry-on bags

Stay flexible with plans and prepared to shelter in place

Trip insurance is also strongly recommended for those traveling between June and November, especially for guests with resort stays booked during peak hurricane windows.

The Magic Is Still There — But the Risks Are Rising

Despite best efforts, Disney and its surrounding communities face an uphill battle. Stronger storms, aging infrastructure, and rapid development mean flood risk is now a core part of Central Florida’s reality — even inside a resort engineered to create escape.

As Williams, the Orlo Vista resident who endured two floods, said:

“They should’ve taken more active measures earlier.”

Disney, it seems, is listening now — because in today’s Central Florida, it’s not the wind that breaks the magic. It’s the water.