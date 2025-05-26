Disney World Hurricane Closures Predicted to Begin in Weeks

If you’re headed to Disney World this summer, you’ll want to read this first.

Vacationers planning a trip to Walt Disney World this May or June might be surprised to learn that hurricane season isn’t just a late-summer concern anymore. While the Atlantic hurricane season officially starts on June 1, storms are beginning to show up sooner than ever—and 2025 could be another early start.

Whether you’re traveling with kids or just trying to avoid a soggy park day, knowing the forecast could save you from a very un-magical surprise.

The Official Start? June 1. The Real Start? It Could Be Sooner.

According to historical data, June 1 marks the “technical” start of hurricane season—but Mother Nature doesn’t always respect the calendar.

In fact, in seven of the last ten years, we’ve seen named storms form before June even began. That’s a huge shift compared to just a decade ago, when early storms were rare. And this year? The Caribbean Sea is heating up quickly, with some models hinting at potential tropical development before Memorial Day weekend.

Why This Year’s Early Season Feels Different

What’s behind the shift? In a word: heat.

Ocean surface temperatures in key storm-forming zones like the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean are already reading more like mid-summer than spring. That’s concerning, because warmer water = more fuel for hurricanes. It’s also why the National Hurricane Center now begins its outlooks on May 15 rather than waiting for June.

As one forecaster recently put it: “We’re seeing June-like conditions show up in May. That’s a red flag for an early season.”

So What Does That Mean for Disney World Trips?

First, don’t panic. Central Florida isn’t automatically in danger every time a tropical system forms. That said, an active start to hurricane season does mean more potential for disruptions—especially for guests visiting in late May or early June.

Here’s how it might affect your trip:

Stormy weather could lead to delays, cancellations, or early park closures

Outdoor shows and parades might be rescheduled or skipped

You’ll want to pack rain gear—yes, even if the skies look clear when you arrive

Forecasts from Colorado State University predict 17 named storms this season, which is well above average. While that doesn’t guarantee one will hit Orlando, it does mean keeping an eye on weather updates is crucial.

Travel Tips for a Smoother (and Safer) Disney Trip

Planning around hurricane season doesn’t mean avoiding Disney altogether. It just means being smart about it:

Monitor forecasts daily in the week leading up to your vacation.

Know that Disney allows penalty-free rescheduling if a hurricane warning is issued for Orlando or your home.

Pack waterproof gear, especially for kids (ponchos, extra socks, plastic bags for shoes).

Build flexibility into your itinerary—maybe skip that pool day if clouds start forming.

Bottom Line: Be Prepared, Not Paranoid

Hurricane season will always bring some unpredictability—but being aware of early-season patterns can make a big difference in how you plan.

So while the “official” start is June 1, guests heading to Disney World in late May or early June should stay alert. The tropics are warming up early, and 2025 is already setting off a few warning bells.

We’ll be tracking weather trends and Disney park updates all season long—so stay connected, stay dry, and enjoy the magic.