Disney Gets Go-Ahead for Its Expansion Project in North Carolina

In December 2023, The Walt Disney Company announced its plans to build its next development in Chatham County, North Carolina. Disney’s Asteria will include 4000 residential units on 1,500 acres, green space, community buildings, neighborhood parks, and access to the development’s natural beauty, including the Haw River. Disney expects sales to begin on the new development in 2027.

Despite some community opposition, Disney’s Asteria took its first step toward ground-breaking this week when the Pittsboro Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the preliminary plan for the development.

Asteria General Manager Matt Dean told the meeting:

We’re excited to bring forward this Asteria phase one preliminary plan application to the town and look forward to building a meaningful and long-term relationship with you for years to come.

The initial plan calls for developing 217 acres of the 1,550-acre project. The initial phase will build 494 single-family homes, townhomes, duplexes, and quadplexes along tree-lined streets. Disney plans to develop the property in three separate phases.

The town of Pittsboro, where the new development is located, currently has only around 4,500 residents. The development plans are causing friction in the rural town, as residents have concerns about infrastructure, population growth, and the potential for sky-high housing costs with the opening of the new development.

Despite those concerns, Pittsboro realtor Eric Andrews told local news that many of those issues had been addressed by Disney, including problems with additional wastewater produced by the new homes.

The area is expected to grow rapidly from this development, including an estimated 60,000 new residents. While some have expressed concern over this growth, others are excited about the economic opportunity that it will bring to the area.

Pittsboro business owner and lifelong resident Vicky Oldham said:

I cannot believe it’s coming. It almost seems surreal. I see a future for my children here. I see a town that didn’t dry up and die. For that, I’m happy.

While Disney approved this first step, it still has not broken ground on phase one and has not announced a timeline to start construction. Disney has also not announced the prices for the homes in its new Asteria complex. However, Disney expects home sales to begin in 2027.

With new homes and a Disney entertainment complex coming, North Carolina residents will finally have Disney in their backyard.

