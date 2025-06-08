Disney Hotel Swimwear Policy in Question After Country-Wide Law Prohibits Certain Pool Outfits

So you’ve packed your Mickey ears, snagged that park reservation, and you’re counting down the days until your trip to Disneyland Paris. But wait—what are you supposed to wear to the pool?

If you’ve heard rumors about France’s ultra-specific pool dress codes, you’re not imagining things. There are some pretty strict rules in many public pools across the country. But do those same rules apply at your Disney hotel? Here’s the real scoop.

The Reddit Thread That Got Everyone Talking

A recent post in the Disney subreddit raised a red flag for some travelers. One guest, who usually swims in a rash guard top (think sporty swim shirt) and bikini bottoms for health reasons, asked whether they’d be allowed to wear it at a Disneyland Paris hotel pool.

They were staying at the Marvel-themed Hotel New York, but with that pool currently closed for refurb, they’d be using another hotel’s facilities—though which one? Disney’s keeping that part under wraps until check-in.

Cue the comments section.

One fellow guest chimed in: yep, they wore a rash guard, and it was totally fine. The only time Disney might step in? If the top is super sheer or looks like regular clothes instead of actual swimwear. Makes sense—it’s a family environment, not a pool party in Ibiza.

So, What’s the Deal With French Swim Rules?

Here’s where things get murky (but not pool water murky—we hope). French public pools are notorious for their swimwear rules. Why? Hygiene. And not just your basic “shower before swimming” hygiene. We’re talking:

No baggy board shorts

No streetwear in the water

And in many pools? No burkinis, either

Yup, the infamous burkini bans have made global headlines, and France’s top administrative court has even backed them. The official line? Hygiene. The unofficial debate? Religious freedom. Either way, it’s strict.

Also, if you’re a guy, don’t even think about showing up in swim trunks at a public pool. French rules often requiresnug, Speedo-style briefs. Talk about cultural whiplash.

But What About Disney?

Here’s the good news: Disney’s pools don’t follow the same rules as French public facilities. Disneyland Paris hotel pools are privately operated, which means they have more flexibility—and a whole lot more chill.

Rash guards? Fine. Full-coverage swimsuits? Usually no problem, as long as they’re made for swimming and not layered or super bulky. What Disney doesn’t want is clothing that could mess with the pool’s filtration system or raise hygiene concerns—so leave the gym shorts and cotton tees in your suitcase.

TL;DR

If you’re planning to cool off after a day in the parks, here’s what you need to know:

Rash guards and modest swimwear are usually A-OK

Make sure whatever you wear is swim-specific fabric

Skip anything sheer, baggy, or streetwear-inspired

Don’t stress over France’s public pool rules—they don’t apply at Disney hotels

But yes, always check with the front desk if you’re unsure

So breathe easy, throw that rash guard in your suitcase, and get ready for some poolside fun. You’ve got more important things to worry about—like how many croissants you can eat before rope drop.