Disney Branded Television Reveals New Animated Slate for Disney+ and Beyond

Disney Branded Television is set to showcase a diverse and thrilling new lineup of animated content for Disney+, Disney Jr., and Disney Channel at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The major reveal includes fresh series, exciting sneak peeks, and genre-bending projects that underscore Disney’s commitment to magical, musical, and multicultural storytelling.

New Disney Lineup Revealed

Among the most anticipated new titles is Sam Witch, a bold original series that has just been greenlit. This series, which is expected to captivate audiences with its blend of magic and adventure, is part of a larger wave of new projects aimed at expanding Disney’s animation presence in the coming years.

The festival also offers the first looks at other high-concept projects like Dragon Striker, a unique title that promises to blend fantasy, action, and compelling character development in a way that resonates with Disney’s signature storytelling tradition.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, spoke with Variety about the significance of the Annecy showcase, emphasizing the global scope and creative ambition of the company’s kids’ animation lineup. “Annecy is the perfect backdrop to showcase the creative ambition and global strength of our kids’ animation slate,” Davis said.

“From bold new originals like Sam Witch to fresh seasons of beloved hits like Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and SuperKitties, to our growing lineup of original shorts, we’re building a strong lineup anchored by the world’s most beloved characters and designed for how kids watch today.”

A New Era of Children’s Entertainment

Davis also highlighted Disney’s focus on crafting stories that not only entertain but also reflect the rich diversity of cultures and experiences from around the world. This push toward inclusivity in storytelling is seen across many of the new and returning projects, ensuring that the magic of Disney reaches kids and families across different backgrounds.

The announcement of this slate marks a significant moment for Disney’s animation division as it continues to expand its offerings and cater to the evolving interests of younger audiences. The increasing demand for high-quality animated content, particularly from platforms like Disney+, has prompted the company to invest in more innovative and diverse shows to meet the needs of a global audience.

In addition to the upcoming original series, the showcase also includes a variety of new seasons for returning favorites such as Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which continues to be a major draw for young audiences. SuperKitties, another fan favorite, will also return with new episodes, ensuring that fans have plenty of content to look forward to.

As Disney’s content roster continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of children’s animation with fresh, imaginative, and culturally rich stories that promise to engage the next generation of viewers.

With the Annecy International Animation Film Festival as the stage, Disney is setting the bar high for the future of animated television, and it’s clear that the next wave of content will continue to capture the hearts of audiences around the world. Whether it’s through the magical realms of Sam Witch, the action-packed adventures of Dragon Striker, or the enduring appeal of beloved characters, Disney’s commitment to storytelling excellence remains stronger than ever.