Disney Animation Legend Tragically Dead at 99

It has been almost ninety years since The Walt Disney Company changed the entertainment industry with the release of the first-ever feature-length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). Since then, Disney has taken many classic tales and turned them into incredible animated films, including Cinderella (1950), Peter Pan (1953), The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and so many more.

When it comes to creating these movies, it takes thousands of hours and hundreds of people to make everything come together flawlessly. And Disney has some of the most talented people in the business.

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Sadly, we have learned that one of Disney’s iconic and gifted animators has died at 99.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former animator Joe Hale passed away on January 29. His wife Beverly — who he was married to for almost 60 years — confirmed that he died of natural causes in their Atascadero, California, home.

Over his illustrious career, Mr. Hale worked on a number of iconic Disney films as Sleeping Beauty (1959), The Sword in the Stone (1963), Mary Poppins (1964), The Aristocats (1970), The Fox and the Hound (1981), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), Pete’s Dragon (1977), and The Great Mouse Detective (1986).

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Unfortunately, Mr. Hale’s career at Disney came to a shocking halt with the release of the Disney flop The Black Cauldron in 1985. Mr. Hale had been responsible for writing the film’s story, but was not fully responsible for the final project. Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg demanded the film be re-edited, even though Mr. Hale objected.

To this day, The Black Cauldron is famously considered one of Disney’s biggest flops and theatrical disappointments. Despite all the amazing work that he had done with Disney for more than 30 years, he was held liable for the film’s less than $22 million box office gross.

After being unceremoniously fired from Disney, the Oscar nominee left Hollywood and decided to focus on his love of sculpting. However, the impact that he had on Disney will never be forgotten.

The World War II veteran is survived by his wife, son, Steven, and his grandchildren, Camille and Travis.

We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Joe Hale.