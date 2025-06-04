Disney Adults Finally Get What They Want After Years of Complaining

For a long time, there’s been a quiet wish shared by a certain group of Disney fans—a desire for a space that feels more tailored to grown-ups.

That idea—whether floated half-jokingly in online threads or dreamed up during Food & Wine strolls—has now become reality. And Disney didn’t just check the box with a small add-on or one-off event. This is something brand new. Something permanent. And something that feels like it’s been a long time coming.

Whether you agree with the concept or not, Disney has gone forward with opening a brand new offering in EPCOT, which is exclusively for adults.

Oh, and because it’s Disney, there’s a commemorative popcorn bucket to go with it.

GEO-82: An Adults-Only Lounge Inside EPCOT’s Most Iconic Landmark

The new offering is called GEO-82, and it’s located right inside the geodesic sphere of EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth. The name is a nod to the year the attraction debuted, but the space itself feels very current — sleek, modern, and designed for adults looking for something a little more upscale during their park day.

What makes it stand out isn’t just the craft cocktails or the globally inspired small plates. It’s the fact that this lounge is exclusively for guests 21 and older. That’s a first-of-its-kind move for EPCOT, creating a reserved, quiet escape in the middle of one of Disney’s most visited parks.

From Brown Butter Old Fashioneds to zero-proof cocktails like the Manhattan in the Morning, the drink menu is as curated as the setting. The food lineup includes Truffled Ahi Tuna and a rich Jumbo Lump Crab Gâteau—definitely not your average theme park fare.

It’s an elevated experience for those who want a break from the crowds and the usual hustle of a Disney day. Reservations are required, and the seating is limited, making it feel even more like a tucked-away treasure for those who can visit.

A Popcorn Bucket That Lights Up—Literally

To top it off, Disney also rolled out a new collectible: the Spaceship Earth Mickey Balloon popcorn bucket. It’s exactly what it sounds like—Mickey balloon shape, Spaceship Earth texture, and yes, it lights up. It debuted this week at EPCOT popcorn stands, with a limit of two per guest, per transaction.

For some fans — especially Disney Adults — collecting popcorn buckets has become a tradition all its own. This one stands out not just because of its unique look but because it feels tied to the moment. It’s part celebration, part merchandise, and part symbol of the new direction EPCOT is exploring.

🎙️This is Spaceship Earth control🎙️The all-new light-up Spaceship Earth Mickey Mouse Balloon Bucket has time traveled to EPCOT starting today 🌐🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZM6IrmBTOU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 4, 2025

Something New Without Replacing the Old

There’s been a lot of talk over the years about how Disney can balance innovation with nostalgia, and this feels like an example of the company trying to expand without taking away.

Whether or not it becomes the model for other parks or stays unique to EPCOT remains to be seen. But for now, GEO-82 is one more way guests can tailor their visit—and enjoy the magic in a way that speaks to them. Keep in mind the lounge requires an advanced reservation to visit.

So, whether you’re swinging by for a fancy cocktail or just hunting down the newest popcorn bucket for your shelf, one thing is clear: this is a new chapter in how Disney is thinking about its audience. And for those who’ve been waiting years for something like this, it’s finally here.

It does beg a question, though: Should Disney create a space that is only open to children and their families?