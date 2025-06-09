With Construction Walls Down, Speculation Grows That Test Track 3.0 Could Be Opening Soon

After years of construction, the work at EPCOT may finally be concluding. After Disney finished work on the new CommuniCore Plaza and Hall, it immediately started working on the new Test Track 3.0, prolonging the construction walls at the park.

However, as of this morning, the construction walls around the reimagined Test Track are down and have been replaced by removable planters. Removing the construction walls implies that Disney is close to announcing an opening date for the updated attraction.

Test Track 2.0 shut down nearly a year ago, and since then, Disney has said that the ride will reopen in late summer. However, if the ride is ready ahead of schedule, Disney could open it sooner to attract more guests to the park during the hot summer months.

Disney announced the changes to Test Track during last year’s D23 expo, saying:

Walt Disney Imagineering is collaborating with Chevrolet to push innovation forward and celebrate humanity’s enduring drive (pun intended) on the thrilling road to a brighter tomorrow. But, before we get too far down this winding road, Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future. The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey.

While the construction continues, the ride could open sooner than expected for cast member or Annual Passholder previews, setting the stage for a general public opening in late July or perhaps early August.

The opening of the new Test Track will give EPCOT a summer boost, as the park will once again be without a festival this summer. The Flower and Garden Festival ended on June 2, and the International Food and Wine Festival does not begin until August 28.

While EPCOT will be without a festival, CommuniCore Hall has been transformed into GoofyCore for Disney World’s “Cool Kid Summer.” The new entertainment features a dance party with Goofy, everyone’s favorite sidekick.

So, while no opening date has been announced, removing the construction wall is a good sign that we can expect Test Track to reopen soon.

What are you most looking forward to this summer at EPCOT? Let us know in the comments.