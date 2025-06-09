Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

With Construction Walls Down, Speculation Grows That Test Track 3.0 Could Be Opening Soon

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
Test Track reimagined concept art

Credit: Disney

After years of construction, the work at EPCOT may finally be concluding. After Disney finished work on the new CommuniCore Plaza and Hall, it immediately started working on the new Test Track 3.0, prolonging the construction walls at the park.

A vibrant exhibit reminiscent of EPCOT Opening at Disney World, filled with colorful artwork and installations. Families and children interact with various displays, including a whimsical, multicolored dragon statue and hanging origami birds. The room buzzes with excitement and creativity.
Credit: Disney

However, as of this morning, the construction walls around the reimagined Test Track are down and have been replaced by removable planters. Removing the construction walls implies that Disney is close to announcing an opening date for the updated attraction.

Test Track 2.0 shut down nearly a year ago, and since then, Disney has said that the ride will reopen in late summer. However, if the ride is ready ahead of schedule, Disney could open it sooner to attract more guests to the park during the hot summer months.

The exterior of Test Track in EPCOT
Credit: Lee (myfrozenlife), Flickr

Disney announced the changes to Test Track during last year’s D23 expo, saying:

Walt Disney Imagineering is collaborating with Chevrolet to push innovation forward and celebrate humanity’s enduring drive (pun intended) on the thrilling road to a brighter tomorrow. But, before we get too far down this winding road, Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future. The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey. 

While the construction continues, the ride could open sooner than expected for cast member or Annual Passholder previews, setting the stage for a general public opening in late July or perhaps early August.

Two sleek, blue Chevrolet cars on Test Track at EPCOT.
Credit: Disney

The opening of the new Test Track will give EPCOT a summer boost, as the park will once again be without a festival this summer. The Flower and Garden Festival ended on June 2, and the International Food and Wine Festival does not begin until August 28.

While EPCOT will be without a festival, CommuniCore Hall has been transformed into GoofyCore for Disney World’s “Cool Kid Summer.” The new entertainment features a dance party with Goofy, everyone’s favorite sidekick.

GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT for Cool Kid Summer
Credit: Disney

So, while no opening date has been announced, removing the construction wall is a good sign that we can expect Test Track to reopen soon.

What are you most looking forward to this summer at EPCOT? Let us know in the comments. 

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Tagged:EpcotTest Track

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Be the first to comment!