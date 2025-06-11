BREAKING: Disney Is Changing Theme Park Dining in a Big Way

Planning a trip to Disney? Make sure you check out the latest changes to dining before you go.

Anyone who has ever been to the Disney theme parks knows that planning a trip can be quite daunting. From picking which park to visit to booking hotel rooms, there’s a lot to consider when visiting both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Things have only gotten more complicated over the years, thanks to additions like Lightning Lane, which allow guests to book return times for select rides and attractions. This service comes at an additional cost, acting similarly to Express Pass at Universal Studios’ list of theme parks.

One of the most important parts of a Disney vacation is planning dining reservations. The Disney theme parks are home to dozens of incredibly unique eateries, both fast-food and sit-down. It’s highly recommended that guests solidify their dining plans early to avoid missing out on reservations, though this is easier said than done.

However, a new update has fundamentally changed how guests can plan their Disney vacation.

The Disneyland Resort website is updating its features, allowing more flexibility and control when searching for and planning dining reservations. As shown by Scott Gustin on X, Disneyland is rolling out several new tools that aim to make the overall process of making dining reservations easier. One of these new tools is a new dining-specific calendar that shows availability for various restaurants.

By clicking on a page, guests will now see an entire month of reservation availability. If a location is available, that day will feature a green dot on the day guests select it. If unavailable, the date will have a grey dot.

This is the first major update Disneyland’s dining reservation system has seen since March 2024, and it is intended to streamline and simplify the process for future guests. In addition to this calendar change, travelers will also notice a new time slider bar for specific reservation times during the day. Previously, guests were given buttons to use with certain hours grouped together.

The new slider bar lets guests specify a window of time that they can then search for dining availability within. Along with this change, guests will also be able to select multiple restaurants. Previously, the Disneyland website allowed guests to look up reservation availability up to 10 days, but only for a single location.

This news comes just as Disneyland releases tickets for its annual Halloween event, Oogie Boogie Bash. For more information on Oogie Boogie Bash, click here.

