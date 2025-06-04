Bob Iger’s Massive Salary Revealed – Will Disney’s CEO Get Another Bump in 2025?

Disney’s leading man is making the big bucks.

Bob Iger has remained head of Disney for years, though his time at the company is now coming to a close. Iger is set to exit his role at The Walt Disney Company in 2026, prompting a lot of speculation and rumors as to who will replace him.

Whoever that is, they have big shoes to fill, with Iger arguably being one of the most important figures to work under the Disney name.

Iger has accomplished a lot during his time at Disney, and the executive has been paid handsomely for it, some would even argue too handsomely.

How Much Did Disney Pay Bob Iger in 2024?

According to The Wrap, Bob Iger’s total compensation totaled $41.1 million in 2024. Iger’s pay package included a $1 million salary, which is chump change compared to the CEO’s stock options and other awards. Iger received $18.25 million in stock awards and $7.2 million in non-equity incentive plans. Iger also received $1.44 million toward security costs and over $500,000 for personal air travel.

It’s a startling number, especially as more people start scrutinizing the pay packages behind some of the world’s biggest companies and their leaders. The internet has been exceptionally critical of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently, whose total compensation ballooned to over $50 million in 2024.

Zaslav has faced criticism over his handling and approach to streaming with HBO Max, now just called “Max.” Under Zaslav, Warner Bros. also canned several projects that were reportedly complete and ready to release for tax purposes.

Iger has faced similar criticisms in recent years, though the executive has maintained a somewhat positive aura about himself, even during times of hardship. In just the last year, Disney has fired hundreds of employees, with Iger forced to be the face of these downsizing efforts.

Iger has historically been left-leaning, though the CEO has expressed concern about Disney getting too political. Iger has commented on Disney’s political messaging, both in films and TV shows and within the company, stating he wants to stay politically neutral going forward.

Multiple Disney initiatives and programs have been altered since these comments. One example includes Pixar cutting a transgender character out of its original streaming series Win or Lose. The fact that these comments and changes come amid a second Trump presidency is likely not a coincidence, as many companies have softened their stance on programs deemed “woke” by conservative voices.

Bob Iger and Bob Chapek’s Game of Hot Potato

Iger served as President of ABC before becoming CEO of The Walt Disney Company in 2005. In the decades since, Iger has guided Disney through some of its most exciting and uncertain times. Iger oversaw the purchase of Marvel Entertainment in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012, and 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Iger was also at the wheel during extreme growth inside Disney’s theme parks. Not only was Iger there during the construction of Magic Kingdom’s “New Fantasyland,” he also oversaw Animal Kingdom’s Pandora – The World of Avatar expansion.

Iger briefly retired from his role as CEO in 2020, leaving the keys to the kingdom to his successor, Bob Chapek. Disney saw Chapek as a good fit for the company, though the executive’s time would come to an abrupt end in 2022. During his brief time as CEO, Chapek quickly became one of the most divisive and controversial figures the company had ever seen. After just two years, Disney announced that Chapek was out, and Iger was back in.

However, it wasn’t all Chapek’s fault. Chapek was dealt a losing hand from the beginning, becoming CEO mere months before the world would shut down due to COVID-19 and forced to steer the ship through uncharted waters. Chapek was also forced to be the face of Disney Genie+, a controversial add-on that allowed guests to purchase reservations to various rides and attractions inside Disney’s theme parks.

Previously, the system had been free, but Disney Genie+ cost anywhere between $20 and $39 per person, per day. Again, Chapek was dealt the short end of the stick, as plans to launch Genie+ were likely in the pipeline for years before Chapek became CEO.

Iger will serve as CEO until 2026, at which point Disney will officially name a successor. Disney Entertainment chair Dana Walden and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro are seen as frontrunners for the position.

