Luxury Disney Restaurant Forces Guests Out Mid-Meal, No Refund or Apology

A Disneyland Resort guest recently spoke out online after being evacuated from Blue Bayou Restaurant mid-meal without being offered a refund or an apology.

Since 1967, Blue Bayou Restaurant has been one of Disneyland Park’s most iconic and luxurious Table Service dining options. Located inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, diners can watch the boats go by as they enjoy Louisiana-inspired cuisine. Although the menu has changed over the years, the New Orleans Square restaurant is best known for its Monte Cristo and signature nonalcoholic mint juleps.

But last month, Redditor u/papadex89 had an experience at Blue Bayou Restaurant that left a “sour taste in [their] mouth,” and it had nothing to do with the food. The guest made a reservation at the luxury dining location to celebrate a new job and their niece’s school year ending. It was some of the group’s first time at Blue Bayou, and unfortunately, the meal took a turn for the worse when a fire alarm went off.

The restaurant, nearby merchandise locations, the Club 33 lounge, Cafe Orleans, and Pirates of the Caribbean were all evacuated. It took Disney cast members about 15 minutes to clear the area and allow guests back into the Blue Bayou Restaurant.

“Everything started off well until the fire alarm went off just as our food was about to be served,” the Redditor began. “We were evacuated along with guests and cast members from Pirates, Club 33, the nearby shops, and Cafe Orleans. These things happen, I completely understand that. After about 15 minutes waiting near Rivers of America, we were allowed back in. That part was handled efficiently. But here’s where things began to feel off.”

The Disney Park guest felt that the cast members didn’t compensate them appropriately for the interruption.

“There was no acknowledgment or apology from the staff about the inconvenience,” they said. “I know the alarm wasn’t their fault, but for an elevated dining experience, I expected at least a courteous apology or some kind of gesture to smooth things over. When we were reseated, I asked if we could be placed along the water since we were among the first seated, but the request was denied (maybe because we were mid-service.”

The troubles didn’t end there. After waiting longer for their meal due to the alarm, the food “wasn’t quite right.”

“My niece’s prime rib was cooked well-done with no pink, even though we’d asked otherwise,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “My roasted chicken was dry but that happens with breast meat, so I didn’t make a fuss. We still enjoyed the experience overall and didn’t want to let it derail our celebration.”

Once again, the guest was surprised to find no compensation or apology for the evacuation when the bill came.

“When the bill came, I was honestly expecting some kind of discount or acknowledgment of the inconvenience not because we’re entitled, but because it felt like the experience didn’t match the price point,” they explained. “Instead, we were charged in full. When we asked to split the check between two cards and asked about Magic Key discounts, our server seemed visibly annoyed. That rubbed me the wrong way. Again, I’m not trying to be a Karen, I just expected a bit more grace.”

The guest didn’t complain to their server or management, but the experience dampened their visit to Disneyland Park.

“It’s now a day later, and I’m still thinking about that experience,” they said.

If you have a less-than-stellar experience at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park, you can always visit Guest Services to address your concerns.

Would you have complained to Guest Services in this situation? Inside the Magic would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!