Classic Attraction Derails at Disney: All Guests Evacuated After Vehicle Leaves Track, Update Given

Guests were evacuated from a 70-year-old attraction at Disneyland after it derailed yesterday.

This July marks Disneyland Resort’s 70th birthday, with several attractions celebrating the same impressive anniversary. While several opening day attractions have disappeared from Disneyland over the years, the likes of Mad Tea Party, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Autopia have persevered, entertaining as many guests today as they did back in Walt’s time.

On June 4, however, one of these rides experienced an unfortunate mishap.

Autopia – which sees guests drive makeshift cars on rails around Tomorrowland – derailed mid-ride, forcing Disney cast members to evacuate all parkgoers from the attraction.

LaughingPlace caught the aftermath on camera, with a red car shown on its side in the shrubbery near the track. A video showed guests being walked out of the area shortly after the incident occurred.

First time I’ve actually seen a car derailed on Autopia. Attraction is completely shut down. #Disneyland

First time I’ve actually seen a car derailed on Autopia. Attraction is completely shut down. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/9HNKxIKUdR — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 4, 2025

The ride – which is set to receive fully-electric cars by the fall of 2026 – was temporarily closed to all guests. Fortunately, it seems like the situation was easily resolved, as Autopia was back up and running later the same day. According to FOX 11, no injuries were reported.

As per a former Autopia cast member, this kind of incident is rare but does happen on occasion. “It’s very rare but I have seen a fully derailed off the tracks car before,” they wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Most likely to happen around the off-road area. Before you take the big U-Turn a car if hid hard enough from behind CAN derail from the first turn. The little hill helps pop it off the track.”

Autopia’s Troubled History

Disney’s website states that the cars on Autopia are “equipped with front and rear bumpers and an undercarriage guide rail to safeguard your trip.” Riders can also control their speed to an extent.

The ride – which was intended to reflect the future of America’s multilane limited-access highways, in development around the time Disneyland Park opened – were initially designed without bumpers. However, during testing, they were almost completely destroyed by the test drivers. A significant chunk of the cars were damaged on opening day, even with their new bumpers, leading to the installation of spring-loaded bumpers, roadway dividers, and guide rails.

Other versions of the attraction currently exist at Disneyland Paris (where it’s also known as Autopia) and Magic Kingdom Park (where it’s now known as the Tomorrowland Indy Speedway after initially opening as the Grand Prix Raceway).

Autopia was previously also found at both Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland. It closed in 2016 at the former to make way for the since-cancelled Avengers Quinjet ride, which will now be replaced by a proposed Spider-Man attraction as part of Stark Expo. Meanwhile, Tokyo Disney Resort closed its version of the ride in 2017 to create space for Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast and its surrounding themed area.

Many have called for Disneyland and Disney World’s versions of the ride to meet similar fates in recent years. The most common complaint is that the aspect that made the ride futuristic enough to fit into Tomorrowland is, decades later, so commonplace that it no longer warrants its spot in the land.

Other Derailings at Disney

This isn’t the first time that a Disney ride has derailed. Space Mountain has derailed at Disneyland in the past, with the latest alleged derailment taking place in April 2025.

One of the most serious incidents occurred at Disneyland in 2003, when Big Thunder Mountain Railroad derailed inside a tunnel. A loose axle jammed against a section of the brakes, launching the locomotive into the air, where it struck the tunnel ceiling before crashing down onto the first passenger car. A 22-year-old man was killed after sustaining severe internal injuries, and 10 other guests were injured.

In 2011, two cars derailed on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Paris. Two guests experienced minor injuries, with the ride travelling slowly at the time of the incident.

Have you ever experienced a scary incident at a theme park?