Aerial View Shows Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s Replacement Being Constructed at Universal

Universal Orlando Resort is having one of its most monumental years to date. With Epic Universe’s debut, the resort is charting a bold course forward—one that includes saying goodbye to an attraction that’s delivered thrills for over 15 years.

On May 22, 2025, the landscape of Central Florida’s theme parks shifted dramatically. Universal’s Epic Universe became the newest addition to a rich region with world-class entertainment offerings. From the sprawling Walt Disney World Resort and its six parks to SeaWorld Orlando, the Sunshine State remains a major draw for global travelers—and Universal stepped up with something big.

While excitement continues for Epic Universe and its rumored expansions, Universal has also confirmed the closure of a longtime fan favorite. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, the innovative coaster known for letting guests choose their own soundtrack, will officially close on August 18, 2025, an earlier date than the September period that was initially announced.

The coaster has been a standout since its 2009 debut at Universal Studios Florida. It launches guests 167 feet into the air while flat on their backs—an unforgettable start to a pulse-pounding experience. The ride’s signature music selection system made it a unique staple of Universal’s thrill ride lineup.

Rumors of Rip Ride Rockit’s closure have circulated for years, and in late 2024, those whispers gained traction. On December 26, Universal filed a permit labeled Project 830 with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), which included the “removal and replacement of Rip Ride Rockit.” Though few details were shared at the time, it marked the first official signal of the attraction’s eventual removal.

The replacement for Rip Ride Rockit hasn’t been announced, but the permit indicates Intamin, a Swiss coaster manufacturer, will be involved. Fans might recognize Intamin as the company behind several high-profile Universal projects, including the How to Train Your Dragon ride at Epic Universe and the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster currently in development for Universal Studios Hollywood.

Now, aerial photos have confirmed that work is being done at the attraction’s location while the ride is still running at the park–an unusual occurrence that happens very rarely. @Bioreconstruct posted to X (formerly Twitter):

Aerial photo of site work for the attraction that replaces Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. pic.twitter.com/XrAaMMmjVe — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 13, 2025

Another photo shows more detail of the work being undertaken at the site:

Much landscaping and walkway removed. However, a series of eight rectangular signs remain standing. These signs were originally for Blue Man Group show marketing. pic.twitter.com/oEBMzVTrHM — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 14, 2025

Replying to a question about whether it was odd that Universal Destinations & Experiences was already performing work at the site while the attraction remains open, one person said that this is seemingly one of the only times it has happened. It seems it is not only Disney Experiences that want to turbocharge their footprint. What will replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is still unknown, but judging by the innovation over at Epic, it will surely be an exciting new addition to the park.

Epic Universe has expanded Universal Orlando Resort’s offerings to three theme parks. Its immersive lands—Celestial Park, Dark Universe, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk—have delivered new adventures and stories to guests.

With so much change on the horizon, now is the time for fans to take one last ride on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit before it makes its final climb.

