A Small Change at Magic Kingdom Is Drawing Big Attention

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom this weekend might’ve noticed a quiet but welcome change—Disney has reopened the lobby of the Hall of Presidents. While the main attraction itself remains closed for refurbishment, the reopened space is once again offering a cool, air-conditioned escape from Florida’s scorching summer heat.

If you’ve been to the Hall of Presidents before, the lobby will look pretty familiar. The exhibits and artwork—everything from presidential portraits to moments that shaped American history—are still on display. Benches and shaded seating are back as well, giving guests a peaceful place to recharge both figuratively and literally (especially if you’re melting in the midday sun).

The full show has been closed since January 20, 2025. Disney hasn’t officially announced when it will reopen or confirmed what updates are in the works. That hasn’t stopped speculation though—many believe this closure is tied to the expected addition of President Donald Trump, who returned to office earlier this year.

This kind of refurbishment isn’t new. The attraction typically gets an update every time a new president is sworn in. After President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, for example, Disney closed the Hall to add his animatronic, reopening it that August with a recorded message. Similarly, during Trump’s first term, the show closed in January 2017 and came back that December featuring a figure of Trump delivering a speech.

As for now? There’s no new animatronic in place, no narration echoing through the theater. But even with the curtain still drawn on the show itself, Disney clearly recognizes the value of the space—especially on a sweltering summer day. Whether you’re a history buff or just looking for a quiet place to rest your feet, the Hall of Presidents lobby is back in action.

Of course, fans are still left wondering what comes next. Will the updated show be ready by the fall? Will the next version of the attraction change its tone or presentation in any big way? For now, all we know is the lobby is open, the air conditioning is working, and guests can once again enjoy a bit of American history in the heart of Liberty Square.