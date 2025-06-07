NOAA Just Issued a Dire Warning for Florida, Impacting Your Disney World Summer Vacation

It was a record-setting 2024 for Florida, not necessarily the kind of records it wanted. According to the Florida Climate Center, the summer of 2024 was the hottest on record, with the average temperature statewide at 83.5 degrees or three degrees above the state’s mean temperature for summer.

Both May and June 2024 were the hottest on record. The record May 2024 set last year was already broken this year, as the average temperature across the state was 90.4 degrees.

These rising temperatures were part of the reason that Disney World crowds were so low; while there were several other reasons, including the lack of new attractions and cost, the heat did not help bring the crowds to the parks.

Longtime Florida residents will tell you it’s not the heat but the humidity. Last summer routinely saw days with the “feels like” temperature in Disney World was well over 100 degrees.

Now, more bad news comes for Disney World visitors this summer. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Florida can expect even higher summer temperatures.

Johnna Infanti, meteorologist for NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, told USA TODAY that Florida should expect “overwhelmingly above average” temperatures this summer. That means more temperatures in the 100s and more severe afternoon thunderstorms.

Dangers of the Florida Heat

We are learning just how dangerous this extreme heat in Central Florida can be. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control compiled by the Florida Policy Institute, Florida has the most heat-related illnesses in the country, ahead of desert states like Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada.

Florida saw 26,000 emergency room visits and 5,000 hospitalizations due to heat-related illnesses from 2018-2022, the latest Centers for Disease Control information. Florida also had 150 head-related deaths from 2018-2021.

The CDC defines a heat-related illness as any issue in which the body cannot cool itself, such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, or heat exposure.

While the numbers from the Florida Policy Institute are startling, most experts agree that they are most likely undercounted and that the state’s situation will worsen significantly.

Impact on Disney World Crowds

One of the main complaints about Disney World’s latest construction projects is the lack of shade. This will be especially problematic during the hot summer months.

For guests at Disney World, drinking plenty of fluids is imperative. Stop throughout the day and force everyone in your party to drink some water.

As for the crowds, this is not a good sign for Disney World. With few new attractions and massive construction projects across all the parks, Disney World can expect lower crowds and less spending.

While 2024 set new records, Disney World guests can expect that 2025 will break them all. Stay cool.

What’s your best way to beat the heat at Disney World during the summer months? Let us know in the comments.