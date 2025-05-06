Update Issued After EPCOT Location’s Indefinite Early Closure

As 2025 continues, change is in the air across Walt Disney World Resort, and with it comes a series of attraction closures that are shaping the future of the parks.

Among the developments was a new adjustment at EPCOT, where The Seas with Nemo & Friends began closing earlier than the rest of the park. “At EPCOT, guests have noticed a large sandwich board announcing that The Seas with Nemo & Friends will close at 7:00 p.m. this evening,” Kenny the Pirate reported back in January.

According to the Walt Disney World Resort calendar, this updated closing time began Friday, January 17, 2025, with no formal announcement from Disney. Though EPCOT remains open until 9:00 p.m., this change appeared indefinite, with the early closure listed through the available dates on the theme park calendar. At present, the early closure runs through May 26.

However, a new update has come to light. As of May 27–six days after Disney World’s historic park opening–The Seas with Nemo & Friends will once again open through the end of park operations, closing at 9 p.m. Disney never explicitly stated why the early closure took place. Still, there have been numerous developments in this EPCOT location over the last few months.

The attraction highlights EPCOT’s oceanic mission through its SeaBase Aquarium and has seen additional signs of internal change. The beloved manatees were not present for a while, having been relocated to the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, and their exhibit space was roped off and hidden behind curtains. The animals have since returned, as has the DiveQuest scuba tour.

Since the early January closure, ongoing work has been spotted in the area, pointing to efforts such as expanded walkways, escalator maintenance, and even enhanced safety training for diving cast members assisting guests with disabilities. A more recent closure comes in the form of CommuniCore Hall, found in EPCOT’s World Celebration. The location will close on May 12 to make way for the limited-time GoofyCore experience.

Elsewhere across the resort, more notable closures have taken place, with major shifts underway in multiple theme park lands. Disney’s Animal Kingdom bid farewell to long-standing attractions like TriceraTop Spin, Fossil Fun Games, Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, and It’s Tough to be a Bug! These retirements are part of the stages in reimagining DinoLand U.S.A. as a new Tropical Americas-themed land, the Pueblo Esperanza, which will feature stories inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones.

These closures are not isolated. Magic Kingdom’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad shut down on January 13 for a lengthy refurbishment expected to last more than a year. Deconstruction has been clearly visible, with track pieces seen above Frontierland.

The Magic Kingdom is entering a new chapter with its Frontierland transformation, which will introduce the Cars franchise into the land. While the combination of animated automobiles and a frontier setting continues to spark debate following its announcement at last year’s D23 Expo, many are eager to see what the Imagineers have planned. The park will also welcome a new area devoted to Disney Villains—an expansion many guests are anticipating.

