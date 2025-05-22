Universal Studios Florida Sidelined by Epic Universe: Two New Experiences Open Silently

Guests arriving at Universal Studios Florida this week found more than just thrilling rides and movie magic.

Amid the buzz surrounding Epic Universe’s opening, an unexpected transformation quietly unfolded in a quieter corner of the park.

Gone was the familiar On Location gift shop—and in its place, something colorful, playful, and totally unexpected.

But what exactly has taken its place? And what does this mean for the park’s evolving landscape?

A Silent Goodbye to a Familiar Favorite at Universal Studios Florida

It was a quiet farewell. On Location, known for its themed merchandise and occasional Hollywood flair, closed its doors in January without much fanfare.

In its wake, walls went up, interiors were gutted, and the exterior underwent a subtle but distinct transformation. The once-neutral facade is now sporting a fresh coat of pale gray and cool blue paint, giving off a soft and inviting energy—almost like a whisper of something sweet to come.

Now, with construction walls down and the building revealing its new look, the suspense is over. Or is it?

Say Hello to ‘Universal Sweets’—A Colorful Candy Wonderland

Confirmed by a brand-new, vibrant sign installed this week, “Universal Sweets” has officially replaced On Location. Each letter of the word “Sweets” is styled in a different bright color, standing out against a deep blue backdrop with “Universal” in crisp white above it. The playful design is clearly aimed at catching the eye—and sparking cravings.

Universal Sweets will be opening shortly. @magiccitymayhem on X

Universal Sweets will be opening shortly. pic.twitter.com/Oxbw3J4Ofe — magic city mayhem (@magiccitymayhem) May 22, 2025

Although the shop’s interior remains hidden behind barriers for now, the transformation signals a shift in Universal Studios Florida’s retail landscape: a greater emphasis on immersive, branded experiences that serve both nostalgia and novelty in equal measure.

So, what happened to Studio Sweets, the park’s former dedicated candy shop? That’s where the story takes another twist.

Out with the Old, In with the Studio Store Expansion

Across the street, the former home of Studio Sweets has also undergone significant changes. Closed since February, the space has seen its awnings and signage removed and replaced with retro neon-inspired graphics that pay tribute to Universal Studios Florida’s past. Bright, nostalgic window displays now feature classic IPs like E.T., Jurassic Park, and Jaws.

Aaaaaaaand Universal Sweets is now open! – @magiccitymayhem on X

Aaaaaaaand Universal Sweets is now open! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/YUwEAnVR0p — magic city mayhem (@magiccitymayhem) May 22, 2025

A marquee reading “Universal Studios Florida – 35 Years” hints at a deeper meaning behind the revamp—this isn’t just about candy or merchandise. It’s a celebration of Universal’s heritage, cleverly woven into its modern-day evolution.

This space, it seems, is being reimagined as an extension of the main Universal Studios Store. A smart move? Definitely. But it also signals something deeper.

What This Means for Universal’s Future

Universal Orlando Resort is in a season of massive change. With the highly anticipated Epic Universe opening its gates, every corner of the resort is leveling up. Smaller changes—like the shift from On Location to Universal Sweets—may seem minor, but they reflect a larger strategy: tighten the park’s identity, increase themed retail opportunities, and tap into emotional and sensory experiences guests crave.

Food, especially sweets, is one of the most Instagrammable, shareable aspects of theme park visits today. By turning a generic gift shop into a vibrant candy destination, Universal is cashing in on a trend that both entertains and earns.

Plus, let’s face it—every epic day at the parks should end with something sweet.

One Treat at a Time: A New Era for Universal Studios Florida

Construction walls have come down and signs are up, Universal Sweets as of May 22, 2025, is open and ready to welcome guests inside. The building’s entrances are no longer blocked, and the interior is no longer obscured behind curtains. Likewise, the old Studio Sweets space remains closed off, hinting at more changes to come before the public can explore.

As Universal Studios Florida continues to evolve, even small changes tell a larger story. The transition from Studio Sweets and On Location to a dedicated sweets experience and an expanded retail store reflects how much the park is investing in guest immersion, nostalgia, and brand synergy. And as one door closes (literally), another is already opening—with bright colors, sweet smells, and an invitation to come explore.

So next time you walk through the gates of Universal Studios Florida, look a little closer. The future of the park isn’t just in the epic rides—it’s in the little surprises sprinkled throughout. And if Universal Sweets delivers even half the sugar rush its sign promises, it may just become the park’s next fan-favorite.