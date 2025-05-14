Destruction of Historic Universal Theme Park Location Imminent, Timeline Confirmed

Fans don’t have much time left to enjoy this classic Universal Studios attraction.

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While things are always changing at Universal Orlando, 2025 is a year unlike any other, with the resort opening its brand-new Epic Universe theme park. Filled with dozens of new rides, attractions, locations, and experiences, Epic Universe will likely dominate much of the discussion within the theme park industry for years to come, becoming yet another premier American vacation destination.

However, the rest of the Universal Orlando Resort is still quite exciting to talk about, especially Universal Studios Florida, with one legendary roller coaster set to be replaced.

Universal Files Notice of Commencement for Replacement of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

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Universal Orlando may soon start construction on the replacement for its Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, according to new documents obtained by WESH 2. Earlier this week, Universal filed a notice of commencement with Orange County to start work on the project.

While the exact details are still quite fuzzy, the notice expires on June 30, 2027, giving Universal a definitive deadline to start work.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will close permanently in September, a roller coaster that has a rich and somewhat problematic history at Universal Orlando.

The 3,800-foot-long roller coaster debuted in 2009 and is still the largest X-Coaster ever built by German company Maurer Söhne. The thrill ride cost an estimated $45 million to construct, with Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit becoming an iconic part of not just Universal Studios Florida but the entire Universal Orlando resort.

The coaster is unique not only for its shape and color but also for its theming, which includes on-ride music and a bunch of special lighting rigs. Riders are taken over 160 feet in the air, reaching top speeds of 65 mph, meaning Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is hardly a tame experience.

However, while iconic and quite fun, many have criticized the coaster for its jerkiness and overall roughness, problems that have reportedly gotten worse as the ride has aged. Lots of fans spoke out about the ride in a Reddit post shared earlier this year, with some labeling it a very rough ride.

Others shared more positive thoughts about the coaster, with some fans revealing they will miss Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit when it does indeed close later this year. Details regarding the ride’s replacement are very scarce, as Universal has not shared any plans.

A bigger, better roller coaster has been theorized to replace Rip Ride Rockit, though it’s possible Universal could throw a curveball and build a highly-themed, IP-focused dark ride instead, with the company successfully doing so numerous times inside its new Epic Universe theme park.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025, a big day for both Universal Orlando and the Universal brand in general. Split into several distinct lands, Epic Universe has advertised itself as a “must-see” destination for thrill seekers and casual theme park goers alike, offering tons of entertainment options.

Will you miss Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit?