Universal Shuttering Legendary Attraction – What’s Coming After Epic Universe?

Get ready to say goodbye to this classic Universal Studios attraction.

A lot is changing in the theme park world in 2025, especially at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. Both of these iconic Florida resorts will see some of their biggest and most significant renovations take place this year, with several classic rides and attractions closing forever.

A lot of these closures are taking place in Walt Disney World specifically to make way for several new rides, attractions, and lands, though not everyone is thrilled by Disney’s plans.

A few attractions are also closing at Universal Orlando, though the resort’s most exciting development is its newest theme park, Epic Universe, which officially opened this May.

The ambitious new park was officially announced back in 2019, with Epic Universe now poised to become one of the country’s top vacation spots for years to come.

However, Universal Orlando is saying goodbye to at least one legendary attraction this year, one that may be better off dead.

In early 2025, Universal confirmed it would be closing its Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster permanently. The ride debuted in 2009, so it’s certainly not considered as classic as some of Universal’s defunct attractions (Jaws, Kongfrontation), but there’s likely a large fanbase for this unique coaster nonetheless. Part of what makes Rip Ride Rockit special is the variety of songs that play as guests actually ride the coaster.

The ride will close permanently in September 2025, with no official word on what will replace it.

Universal recently filed a permit for the coaster’s replacement, but so far, the company has kept its lips sealed as to what is coming next. One of two outcomes is most likely, with one scenario seeing Universal get to work on the ride’s replacement fairly quickly.

The company confirmed it already has plans to expand its Florida theme parks, even Epic Universe, so it would make sense for Universal to start working on Rip Ride Rockit’s replacement ASAP.

The alternative would likely see Rip Rid Rockit sit empty for a while, as the permit Universal filed grants them several years of time to start work. This wouldn’t be the first time a project would sit empty at Universal Orlando, with the resort’s Lost Continent are still being left untouched.

Fans will likely know that Universal Orlando’s former Lost Continent area has been empty and abandoned for years now. Poseidon’s Fury, the land’s headlining attraction, closed permanently back in 2023.

Although it was certainly not the most thrilling or even the most exciting attraction at the park, Poseidon’s Fury was an incredibly unique and beloved attraction, serving as an iconic part of Universal Studios Florida since its opening in 2001. This immersive special effects showcase blended reality with mythology as guests explored the temple of the Greek god Poseidon.

Along the way, guests encountered and passed through an array of dazzling rooms, all filled with impressive effects. One of the highlights of the attraction was a water tunnel (seen below).

Just like Rip Ride Rockit, it’s unknown what will become of Universal’s Lost Continent, though rumors have claimed a new Nintendo property may make its way into this section of the park. Universal and Nintendo most recently collaborated on Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World, a land filled with characters and references from classic Super Mario games.

Nothing has been confirmed or even mentioned by Universal just yet, but fans have theorized that The Legend of Zelda or even a new Pokémon-themed land may replace the Lost Continent.

What is your favorite ride or attraction at Universal Studios?