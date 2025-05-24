$210 Upcharge Quietly Removed by Universal Epic Universe; Too Late for Some Guests

It was supposed to be a seamless day of excitement and innovation at Universal Orlando’s much-anticipated Epic Universe resort. But for some eco-conscious guests, that excitement turned to shock when they returned to their electric vehicles—only to discover a jaw-dropping charge on their receipt. One guest reported paying over $210 just to juice up their EV.

How did a single car charge end up costing more than a multi-day park ticket? And more importantly—what did Universal do next?

$3 Per kWh: A Hidden Cost That Sparked Outrage

When Epic Universe quietly rolled out its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the move initially seemed like a progressive step toward sustainability. But as soon as the cost of $3.00 per kilowatt-hour was revealed, that green initiative started to look more like a financial trap.

Checked out the new EV chargers at Epic Universe and saw they were $3.00 per kWh to charge. After a bunch of complaints, Universal dropped it to $0 plus a small fee. It’s better now, but I wonder how many people got hit with that wild price before the fix. – @RivianTrackr on X

For comparison, most public EV stations across Florida average between $0.30 to $0.50 per kWh. Even Tesla Superchargers rarely exceed $0.60 per kWh. That made Universal’s fee nearly six times higher than industry norms. For larger EVs or completely depleted batteries, a full charge could cost well over $200—a cost that blindsided guests who assumed the charging rates would be in line with other commercial locations.

Social media quickly lit up with frustration, with one post going viral after revealing the shocking bill. The backlash was swift, and it seems Universal was listening.

Universal’s Quiet U-Turn—and What It Means

Without any official fanfare or press release, Universal Orlando made a significant change: they dropped the $3.00 per kWh fee and replaced it with a free charging model, now requiring only a modest flat fee to access the chargers. The exact new fee structure remains subtle, but guests have confirmed that the rates are now more in line with expectations—under $10 in many cases.

While the initial rollout may have stumbled, Universal’s rapid response shows a deeper strategy at play: prioritizing the guest experience at all costs—even when it means backtracking on a potentially lucrative revenue stream.

A Shift in Guest-Centered Strategy?

For Universal Orlando, this move speaks volumes. The entertainment giant is not only preparing to debut Epic Universe, its largest expansion ever—but it’s also sending a clear message to future guests: we hear you.

With an entire new resort opening in 2025, including themed lands based on Nintendo, Universal Monsters, and How to Train Your Dragon, Universal knows it’s not just competing with Disney in terms of rides and theming. It’s also in a race to win customer loyalty. And nickel-and-diming visitors for environmentally responsible choices? That’s not the way to do it.

This EV charging rollback may seem like a small policy change, but it’s actually a key indicator of how Universal plans to handle guest feedback and adapt in real time. It’s the kind of move that builds trust—and encourages repeat visits.

The Bigger Picture: Theme Parks & the EV Revolution

As electric vehicles become more mainstream, destination resorts like Universal and Disney are being watched closely for how they integrate EV infrastructure. Travelers expect convenience—but they also expect fairness. No one wants to worry about whether their theme park vacation will end with a triple-digit charging fee.

Universal’s quick adjustment shows they’re aware of this evolving dynamic—and willing to take proactive steps to stay ahead. In doing so, they not only corrected an oversight, but also positioned themselves as a forward-thinking, guest-first brand in the growing world of sustainable tourism.

Final Thoughts: Epic Universe Puts Guests First

For guests planning their next big Orlando adventure, this is more than a win for their wallets—it’s a glimpse into how Universal is future-proofing its parks and resorts. By putting people over profit, even in small ways, they’re crafting an experience that feels more magical and less transactional.

So while Epic Universe may still be months away from opening its gates, Universal has already proven one thing: when guests speak, they listen—and that could be the real game changer.