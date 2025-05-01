SeaWorld Issues Immediate Notice, Theme Parks Closing This Weekend

SeaWorld San Antonio and the Aquatica water park are shutting down this weekend.

One of the most controversial vacation destinations in the world, SeaWorld Entertainment has made its name on marine life and theme park attractions for over 60 years. After building its first location in San Diego in 1964, SeaWorld has since expanded to Orlando, Florida, San Antonio, Texas, and Abu Dhabi, UAE, entertaining millions of visitors with live animal performances, thrilling roller coasters, and other attractions.

Everything changed in 2013 with the documentary Blackfish, which focused on the treatment of marine life in captivity, particularly orcas. The film centered on Tilikum, an orca at SeaWorld Orlando who was involved in the deaths of several trainers before he passed in 2017. In response to scrutiny from animal rights activists, SeaWorld stopped its orca breeding program and centered publicly on animal rehabilitation efforts, including manatees.

In 2023, SeaWorld San Diego introduced the “Rescue Jr.” area to its park, highlighting SeaWorld’s marine animal rehabilitation efforts. The area includes climbing structures, water features, rides, interactive activities, and authentic animal rescue vehicles, inviting guests to dive into SeaWorld’s conservation efforts.

In 2024, a confidential filing first suggested that SeaWorld San Antonio planned to construct its own “Rescue Jr.” area. The conservation-themed kids’ play area has since opened, and SeaWorld San Antonio describes it as a place for young visitors to “play and enjoy rescue-themed rides, make waves in a water play area, and so much more in this exciting new kid spot.”

Unfortunately, families won’t be able to experience Rescue Jr. or any of SeaWorld San Antonio’s fan-favorite attractions this weekend. According to the theme park’s official Instagram account, SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica will be closed on Saturday, May 3, 2025, for a “private event.” Both parks will reopen on Sunday, May 4.

Park Update: SeaWorld and Aquatica will be closed on Saturday, May 3, for a private event. We look forward to welcoming you back for a full day of fun on Sunday, May 4!

