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Central Florida Theme Parks Eye 400 Acre Expansion To Compete With Disney World and Universal

in Busch Gardens, SeaWorld

Posted on by Rick Lye 2 Comments
A sign at the entrance to SeaWorld Orlando

Credit: SeaWorld

The age of expansion for Central Florida’s theme parks is upon us. Over the next decade, guests can expect an explosion at the parks.

Close-up of the entrance sign for Universal Epic Universe
Credit: Andrew Boardwine, Inside the Magic

Those expansion projects officially kick off in less than a week with the opening of Epic Universe, But even Epic Universe has left open land for future expansions.

While Walt Disney World doesn’t have a new theme park project on the docket, expansions and changes are coming to all four theme parks. However, with those projects just breaking ground, guests shouldn’t expect to see them for another few years.

Not to be forgotten in this expansion madness, United Parks and Resorts, which owns SeaWorld in Orlando and Busch Gardens in Tampa, met with investors to lay out the company’s ambitious expansion plans to keep up with its much larger neighbors.

The entrance sign for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, a popular Florida theme park surrounded by greenery. The logo features the words "Busch Gardens" in white cursive lettering and "Tampa Bay" in yellow underneath, all set against vibrant green and multi-colored looping structures.
Credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Both parks added major attractions this year, but CEO Marc Swanson said this is just the beginning of the parks’ expansion plans. Swanson told investors that the company owns 400 acres of undeveloped land and plans to expand its parks and build hotels for the first time on its properties.

Swanson said that United Parks is working to lock down long-term sponsorship deals that could be worth as much as $20 million to build these planned expansions. He said:

In recent years, we have not pursued, nor had, meaningful sponsorship partnerships. Clearly, we have been missing this opportunity.  Starting late last year, we formalized a partnership with a third-party group and dedicated internal resources to pursuing this opportunity. Since then, we have had meaningful discussions with several potential sponsors, and expect to have exciting announcements in the coming months.

Ihu's Breakaway Falls at Aquatica Orlando, Florida theme park owned by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.
Credit: Aquatica Orlando

Epic Universe’s opening is causing an unexpected problem for SeaWorld: staffing. Universal pays $17 an hour, while some Disney World employees can start at $20. SeaWorld starts its employees at $13.

CFO Jim Mikolaichick said:

We had planned for some labor increases for minimum wage across several different markets, not just Epic.

Aerial view of SeaWorld Orlando featuring the park's high-speed coaster Mako and Kraken
Credit: SeaWorld

Swanson did have some bad news for investors. During the first quarter of 2025, the company saw a two percent decline in visitors and a 3.5 percent decline in total revenue over the same period last year.

Like Disney executives, Swanson believes Epic Universe will drive more visitors to SeaWorld and potentially Busch Gardens. However, only time will tell if any of them are correct.

in Busch Gardens, SeaWorld

Tagged:SeaWorld Orlando

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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