Drunken Teenagers Removed From SeaWorld, End up in the Hospital

As the school year comes to an end, high school seniors across the country are deciding on their next steps. Many of those seniors will make their final college decisions in the coming weeks, determining their future.

But beyond their college decisions, high school seniors also have graduation and their senior prom to look forward to. For many, it will be their final time with the friends they’ve grown up with.

On Saturday night, Winter Springs High School had its prom at SeaWorld Orlando, marking what would have been a memorable end to their high school lives. However, the night was marred by several students who ended their senior prom in the hospital.

According to reports, several students arrived at the prom intoxicated, while others snuck small bottles of alcohol into the park. According to a school spokesperson, several students became sick at the theme park and had to be taken to the hospital.

Winter Springs High School Principal Peter Gaffney said in an email to parents:

Unfortunately, we had several students who were involved in sneaking in small containers of alcohol and others who showed up to this event inebriated. This is not only illegal but incredibly dangerous. A few students have been transported to the hospital due to alcohol consumption. Those responsible for this behavior have been identified, parents were contacted, and proper disciplinary action will be taken. The prom will continue as scheduled; however, we will have increased police presence to discourage any further behaviors that are illegal or against our student code of conduct. This is not how we envisioned this evening, but the safety of all students is our highest priority, and this kind of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated.

The spokesperson for Winter Springs High School did not say how many students were involved and what their current condition was.

So, what was meant to be a memorable night at SeaWorld Orlando for one final time as a class ended up being an unforgettable evening for the wrong reasons for a handful of students.

What do you remember most about your senior prom?