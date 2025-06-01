Abuelita From Disney Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Tragically Passes Away

According to multiple sources, including Variety, Deadline, and more, Renee Victor, the voice actress from the highly successful Disney Pixar animated movie Coco has tragically passed away.

In the world of animation, few moments sting the heart like Abuelita fiercely protecting her family in Coco—a character whose warmth, intensity, and cultural authenticity became a touchstone for audiences around the globe. But behind the character was a woman whose real life was even more vibrant than the stories she helped tell.

On a quiet evening in Sherman Oaks, California, Renée Victor—beloved actress, dancer, and activist—passed away surrounded by her family. She was 86. The cause of death was lymphoma.

But who was the woman behind the voice that comforted millions?

From Latin Rhythms to Hollywood Lights

Before Coco made her a household name in 2017, Victor was already a seasoned performer with decades of experience. Born in San Antonio, Texas in 1938, she was the eldest of three sisters and carried the spirit of her heritage into every stage she graced.

In the 1960s, she moved to Los Angeles, immersing herself in the electric world of Latin music. She sang for legendary bandleaders Xavier Cugat and Perez Prado—figures who brought Latin music into mainstream American consciousness. During this era, she also taught tango and salsa, further cementing her role as a cultural bridge between communities.

With her husband, she toured globally under the moniker “Ray & Renee,” often referred to as the “Latin Sonny & Cher.” Their dynamic performances thrilled audiences across continents for over a decade.

But Victor was never one to stay in one lane.

Chicano Power, Hollywood Dreams, and Breaking Barriers

Victor’s talent extended far beyond music and dance. In the 1970s, she became the host of Pacesetters on KTLA, a program that spotlighted the Chicano Power movement—a cultural revolution pushing for visibility and justice in the U.S. She wasn’t just a performer; she was a voice for her community.

Joining the Screen Actors Guild in 1973, she transitioned into television and film, slowly building a career through grit and resilience at a time when roles for Latina women were few and far between.

Her résumé included roles on Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Matlock, and ER, where she played the recurring character Florina Lopez. She worked alongside film legends like William Hurt (The Doctor) and Robert Duvall (The Apostle, A Night in Old Mexico), with Duvall becoming a close friend.

Victor’s voice talents extended to the animated world as well, with credits in the 1992 version of The Addams Family, and later, acclaimed shows like Gentefied, All Rise, Mayans M.C., and Snowpiercer.

The Soul of ‘Coco’ and a Late-Career Triumph

Though her career spanned more than five decades, it was in her late 70s that Renée Victor delivered the role that would define her for a new generation: Abuelita in Coco. Her voice brought life to a character who, though fictional, felt real to so many—especially in the Latino community. “Renee was loved by so many & had fans all over the world. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her,” her daughters Raquel and Margo Victor said in a joint statement.

Abuelita wasn’t just a grandmother in a film; she was the beating heart of a story that taught millions about the significance of family, memory, and cultural tradition. Renée Victor’s passing is more than the loss of a talented performer. It’s the closing chapter of a story that weaved through the fabric of American entertainment—from the stages of salsa clubs to the soundstages of Hollywood.

Her journey tells a larger story about perseverance, representation, and the power of storytelling rooted in cultural identity. As Disney and other entertainment giants continue to highlight more diverse stories, Victor’s legacy serves as a reminder: authenticity resonates. She was a pioneer who danced before she could walk in the door, sang until the world listened, and acted until her voice echoed across generations.

Renee Victor: A Final Curtain Call for This Disney Pixar Legend

Renée Victor may no longer walk among us, but her voice lives on—in the hearts of fans, in the chords of Latin music, and in the digital frames of one of Pixar’s most treasured films.

As we remember her, one question lingers: What more can we do to ensure that women like Renée—storytellers, cultural icons, and silent revolutionaries—are never forgotten?

Her journey is now complete, but her influence endures.

Rest in power, Abuelita.