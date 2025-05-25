Parents Canceling Their Disney Cruise? Reports Prove Sexual Assaults Skyrocket

In recent years, Disney Cruise Line has experienced a notable and concerning uptick in reported sexual assaults aboard its U.S.-based voyages, according to new data from the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Once associated almost exclusively with family-friendly vacations and high-quality guest service, Disney’s cruise division is now facing scrutiny as federal data reveals a sharp increase in reports of sexual misconduct occurring at sea.

From just one to three reported incidents per year in the late 2010s, the numbers have surged dramatically—culminating in 15 reported assaults in 2023 and 18 in 2024. The first quarter of 2025 alone has already seen five reports of sexual assault aboard Disney ships.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and crew members,” a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told Newsweek in response to the data. “We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and take allegations of this nature seriously. We fully cooperate with law enforcement and local authorities in their investigations into any such allegations. We’re committed to promoting safety onboard our ships, continuously reviewing our procedures, and providing our crew with specialized training to uphold the highest standards.”

A Growing Problem Amid Rapid Expansion

The spike in reported assaults coincides with Disney’s aggressive expansion of its cruise fleet. The company currently operates six ships but plans to more than double its fleet to 13 ships by 2031, with new vessels already added in 2022 and 2024.

According to The Wall Street Journal, these additions have increased guest capacity by roughly 40%—a significant jump that may contribute to increased exposure to misconduct simply by the numbers alone.

The DOT’s data, which stems from mandatory cruise line reports to the FBI, only includes alleged crimes involving U.S. citizens and occurring on cruises that begin or end at a U.S. port. These are serious crimes such as sexual assault, rape, homicide, and theft over $10,000.

It’s important to note that these figures are based on reported incidents. Many experts believe that sexual assault—on land and at sea—is chronically underreported.

Understanding the Context: What the Law Requires

The Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act of 2010 (CVSSA) was enacted to bring transparency and support for victims of onboard assaults. It requires cruise lines to:

Report all serious crimes to the FBI

Provide onboard access to sexual assault forensic exams

Allow passengers to contact authorities from the ship

Secure the scene of an alleged crime when requested

In 2014, CVSSA was updated to make reporting requirements even more robust. However, according to John H. Hickey, a Board-Certified Admiralty and Maritime Lawyer who has handled cruise-related assault cases for over two decades, enforcement still faces major challenges.

“A cruise ship is an island of drinking and partying,” Hickey told Newsweek. “The crew onboard the ship are usually young men… They are away from their friends and family for 6 to 10 months at a time, working seven days a week, 12 to 14 hours a day.”

Hickey emphasized that many crew members are recruited from countries where reliable criminal background checks are not always possible. He also explained that when crimes happen in international waters or near less-developed port nations, local authorities often don’t have the resources or incentive to investigate.

What the Data Shows

The DOT’s crime reports for Disney Cruise Line show an especially sharp rise in passenger-on-passenger assaults.

From 2020–2021: 0 reported assaults by passengers

2022: 2 assaults

2023: 9 assaults

2024: 14 assaults

Meanwhile, crew member-related assaults have also risen:

Between 2020 and 2022: 4 total assaults by crew

Between 2023 and 2024: 9 assaults by crew members

The DOT began distinguishing between “sexual assault” and “rape” in 2023. Since then:

Disney Cruise Line reported 4 rapes in 2023

And 3 rapes in 2024

But even these statistics may only scratch the surface.

“The DOT website statistics on onboard rapes and sexual assaults is way low,” Hickey said. “They don’t include cases involving foreign nationals on foreign cruises—even if the victim is a U.S. citizen, unless the voyage began or ended at a U.S. port.”

This means cases involving Americans on European cruises—or foreign victims on U.S. cruises—are likely excluded from this data.

The Industry Responds

The Cruise Line Industry Association (CLIA), which includes Disney as a member, pushed back on the concerns. A CLIA spokesperson told Newsweek that:

“Crime is extremely rare on cruise ships as a result of our member lines’ comprehensive security measures, hiring protocols, and training, which makes cruise one of the safest holiday options.”

They cited research by criminologist Dr. James Fox of Northeastern University, noting that the rate of violent crime per 100,000 people is 95% lower aboard cruise ships than on land.

Still, these statements offer little comfort to advocates and survivors who say cruise lines still have more to do to improve transparency and accountability.

What Happens When a Passenger Reports Assault?

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), if a sexual assault occurs on a cruise ship, victims should:

Report the assault immediately to the ship’s security team

Request that the scene be preserved for investigators

Ask for a sexual assault forensic exam onboard

Take note of any witnesses and their contact information

If a U.S. citizen, contact the FBI right away

Hickey emphasized the importance of taking action quickly, especially when evidence needs to be preserved.

“The best recourse for any rape victim onboard a cruise ship is to report it to the ship’s physician and insist—before you shower—on a rape kit,” he said. “Take photos of your bruises, cuts, scratches… and call an attorney who is Board Certified in Admiralty & Maritime Law.”

What Comes Next?

With new ships on the way and guest capacity continuing to grow, the pressure is mounting for Disney Cruise Line and the broader cruise industry to prevent onboard sexual violence before it happens—and to support victims fully when it does.

Whether Disney Cruise Line’s policies will evolve to meet these rising challenges remains to be seen. For now, experts urge travelers—especially women and minors—to be aware of the risks and understand their rights before stepping aboard.

Disney Cruise Line maintains that it has “zero tolerance” for misconduct, and insists it will continue to work closely with law enforcement and improve crew training.

But as the number of reported cases grows, one thing is clear: even the most magical ships aren’t immune from very real dangers.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault aboard a cruise ship, you can reach out to RAINN’s 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or chat online at rainn.org.