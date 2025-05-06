Johnny Depp Spotted Filming at Sea: Is the Pirates Franchise About to Set Sail Again?

Johnny Depp is making waves—literally and figuratively—as he returns to the big screen in Day Drinker, an upcoming action thriller directed by Marc Webb. Set against the stunning backdrop of Spain’s coastal towns, the film marks Depp’s most prominent Hollywood project since his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

A Fresh Look for a New Role

Recent photos from the set reveal a transformed Depp, sporting a scruffy beard and tousled hair, embodying his character Kelly—a mysterious guest aboard a private yacht. The film’s plot centers on Kelly’s unexpected connection with Lorna, a grieving bartender played by Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. Their relationship entangles them with Cara Lauzzana, a criminal figure portrayed by Penélope Cruz, leading to a suspenseful story filled with twists and turns.

Production is underway in various Spanish locales, including the picturesque town of Villanueva y Geltrú and the island of Tenerife.

A Reunion of Talented Collaborators

Day Drinker reunites Depp and Cruz for their fourth collaboration, following their work in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express. Their on-screen chemistry is anticipated to be one of the film’s highlights.

Director Marc Webb, known for The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer, brings his storytelling prowess to the project. The screenplay, penned by Zach Dean (The Tomorrow War, Fast X), promises a blend of action and emotional resonance. The production team includes Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of the John Wick franchise, ensuring high-octane sequences, which the films are known for.

Depp’s Comeback Story

For Johnny Depp, Day Drinker isn’t just another movie—it’s a chance to remind Hollywood what he’s capable of. Over the last few years, Depp’s career hit some major turbulence following his very public divorce from Amber Heard and the legal battles that followed.

Those headlines cost him several high-profile roles, including his spot in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. But after winning his defamation case in the U.S., things are looking up. Depp has been slowly rebuilding his career with roles in European films like Jeanne du Barry, where he played King Louis XV, and Modì, a biopic he directed.

Now, with Day Drinker, he’s making a proper return to Hollywood-backed projects. It’s a big deal—not just for Depp, but for fans who’ve missed seeing him in major productions.

Will We Ever See Captain Jack Again?

Of course, we can’t talk about Johnny Depp without mentioning Captain Jack Sparrow. Fans have been wondering for years if Depp might return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but so far, nothing’s set in stone.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has said a sixth Pirates movie is in the works, but it’s unclear if it’ll include Jack Sparrow or if Disney will go in a totally new direction. Whatever happens, it’s hard to imagine the franchise without Depp’s iconic swagger and charm.

With Day Drinker, Johnny Depp isn’t just stepping into a new role—he’s reclaiming his place in Hollywood. This project feels like a perfect mix of his charismatic presence, an exciting cast, and the creative vision of Marc Webb. For fans who’ve stood by him through thick and thin, this movie is more than a film; it’s a celebration of resilience and artistry.

As the buzz continues to build, Day Drinker has all the makings of a blockbuster that showcases why Depp remains one of the most fascinating actors of our time. Whether it’s a return to swashbuckling adventures as Captain Jack Sparrow or a foray into gripping thrillers like this one, Johnny Depp’s star is shining brighter than ever.

Are you excited for his return to the big screen? Do you think we’ll see him back as Captain Jack Sparrow? Let us know in the comments.