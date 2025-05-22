Home » Entertainment

After Meeting With Trump, Bob Iger Tells Marvel To Get Politics Out of Its Movies

Posted on by Rick Lye 7 Comments
Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) looking shocked.

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Since President Donald Trump’s election, Disney and its CEO, Bob Iger, have entirely changed their stance on the President and his politics. Disney spent years fighting against laws in Florida that it believed discriminated against the LGBTQ community and working toward inclusion in its films, but it’s a new day at Disney.

Donald Trump in front of the concept art of Disney's new Abu Dhabi theme park
Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney settled its ABC News lawsuit with Trump and toned down its DEI and diverse hiring practices to appease the President, but none of that seemed to work. Trump’s FCC is still investigating Disney’s DEI practices, and the DOJ is investigating Disney’s merger with FUBU Sports.

Despite constantly moving the goalposts, Iger even tried to get the President’s approval before the company announced its new theme park in the United Arab Emirates. Iger reportedly went to the White House before the announcement to get Trump’s approval.

This is all a concerted effort on Iger’s part to move Disney away from politics or, based on his recent moves, move the company to the right. A new report shows just how far Bob Iger is taking his quest.

Left: Donald Trump at a podium. Right: Bob Iger in front of the Disney+ logo. Disney recently defended its DEI practices.
Credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr; Disney

According to a social media report, Iger and Disney have told Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to get the studios’ movies out of politics. With recent flops like The Marvels (2023) and Captain America: Brave New World (2025), which some fans saw as “woke,” Disney wants Marvel to leave politics behind and instead focus on clearly defined good guys vs. bad guys.

The report said:

Feige wanted a more grounded X-Men story with a plot that really focused on social issues and disagreements about what it means to be a mutant. He wanted a powerful, dramatic movie that really showed what the X-Men were all about, with the Brotherhood of Mutants as the bad guys.

But that’s not what Iger and Disney want. Aware of the poor performance of more restrained films (especially the disappointing box office results, like CA4 and Thunderbolts recently) the script has been requested to focus on an great event film to get a wider audience attention.

This report was published on the same day that another noted that Iger told the hosts of “The View” to back off on their “Trump bashing.” Based on these two reports, it appears that Iger is going all-in on moving the company away from politics, if for no other reason than to appease Trump.

Collage featuring Kevin Feige with an MCU cap, flanked by images of Iron Man, a Star Wars stormtrooper, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, against a backdrop with a

For now, expect more back-to-basic Marvel films as Disney tries to navigate this new media landscape and move away from what fans believe to be “woke.”

What do you think of Disney moving away from politics in its films? Let us know in the comments. 

