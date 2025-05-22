Bob Iger Reportedly Told ‘The View’ Hosts to Back Off Trump Criticisms

For nearly thirty years, the women of The View have been covering the hottest topics of the day — from politics to social issues, fashion trends, reality television stars, viral videos, and more. While the show might have seen its fair share of different cohosts, the concept and format of the show have remained the same. The women have always been encouraged to be themselves and express their own views. This has led to some very heated and memorable moments, as they cover all ranges of the special and political spectrums.

Unfortunately, it appears that the current View cohosts might not be able to be as open as they have in the past.

The View is currently hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. The women are divided politically, but they have increasingly begun to agree about President Donald Trump’s behavior. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro are the most outspoken against Mr. Trump, but the other women frequently agree with the criticisms.

However, according to reports, Disney CEO and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic asked the women to “tone down” their critiques of the President and not focus so much on politics.

Per a report from The Daily Beast, Mr. Karamehmedovic was first:

Karamehmedovic convened a meeting with The View‘s executive producer Brian Teta and its hosts, and suggested the panel needed to broaden its conversations beyond its predominant focus on politics, two sources familiar with the meeting said. Karamehmedovic highlighted episodes with celebrity guests that he said were highly rated, one source said, and encouraged them to lean into such coverage moving forward.

When the women were told, they were allegedly not happy and pushed back against the suggestion.

The move was not framed as an edict, one source said, but the suggestion alone rankled the hosts. The group pushed back forcefully, with hosts like Navarro noting the show’s audience routinely seeks out its perspective on politics, especially when the administration’s radical attempts to upend the government can potentially affect their daily lives.

The women reportedly said that the audience expected them to talk about politics, and it would look “kind of bad” if they suddenly stopped. And, in the end, the cohosts decided to keep doing what they were already doing.

Then, at Disney’s Upfront presentation to advertisers — a massive event in the entertainment industry — Ms. Navarro reportedly spoke to Bob Iger and thanked him for keeping the show going, despite the tenuous political climate. It was then that Mr. Iger reiterated that the women needed to tone down their harsh criticisms of Trump.

ABC and Disney have been a popular target of Mr. Trump’s for years. He has sued the entertainment giant and received a settlement of $15 million, which will be donated to his Presidential Library. Mr. Trump and his supporters have also called out ABC for appearing to “discriminate” against the president, only showing him for a few minutes during a college football game.

However, it appeared that the relationship between Trump and Disney/ABC may have softened in recent days. Mr. Trump commented on Disney’s announcement of a new theme park in Abu Dhabi and said it will be “incredible.”

Whether the women of The View will change the way they do their show remains to be seen. Despite how often politics is discussed, it has not hurt the show’s ratings. The View was ranked number one in daytime talk shows in this first quarter of 2025, so the cohosts could decide that they do not want to fix what isn’t broken.

Do you think the women of The View should tone down their talk about politics and Donald Trump, or should they keep talking about what is going on because it is so important and affects millions of people? Should ABC and Disney executives interfere with how the show is run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!