Hundreds Agree Disney World’s Youngest Park Has a Big Problem, Fans Ask “What’s the Point?”

Fans agree that one of Disney World’s theme parks has a big problem.

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While visiting Walt Disney World, guests can enjoy dozens of rides, attractions, and other experiences. From slow-moving dark rides like Spaceship Earth and Haunted Mansion to thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Disney World has something for everybody.

This is what makes the Disney parks so fun and magical in the first place: their accessibility. However, a major component of the Disney theme park experience is also the ambiance. Places like Magic Kingdom and EPCOT feature incredibly detailed and immersive locations for guests to visit and get lost in.

Locations like Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland and EPCOT’s Mexico pavilion come to mind specifically, both offering some incredible views, great attractions, and a vibe that can’t be beat. However, Animal Kingdom remains “king of the jungle” when it comes to immersive, well-themed areas, though one land in particular poses a major problem for the park.

Fans Call Out Disney World Over Animal Kingdom Park Hours

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Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to several distinct lands, most of which are inspired by real-world places like Africa and Asia. However, for many guests, the park’s biggest draw is Pandora – The World of Avatar. Officially opened on May 27, 2017, this immersive land based on James Cameron’s Avatar franchise changed the game regarding theme park entertainment.

Not only is Pandora one of Disney’s most detailed lands, but it also features some of Disney’s most impressive rides and attractions. One of the biggest highlights of Pandora is its bioluminescent qualities, which allows it to truly come to life at night.

However, Disney fans know that Animal Kingdom closes the earliest of Disney World’s four parks, usually between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. This means that on any given day, Animal Kingdom closes at least two hours earlier than any other park at Disney World.

While there’s a debate about whether Animal Kingdom is a “full-day” park, it’s certainly disappointing how early the park closes, especially considering how expensive a day at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” can be. The park’s early closure also proves to be an issue when it comes to Pandora, as the land’s incredible bioluminescent effects really can’t be seen by most guests.

A recent post by user slimmyboy007 on the Walt Disney World Reddit page sparked an extensive discussion about this topic, receiving over 1.5k reactions. “What’s the point of designing a land that looks like this at night if you’re going to close the park at 6pm every day,” asked the guest. This is a valid question considering just how much work went into designing Pandora to be seen at night only for the park to close hours before guests actually get to witness it in action.

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Several users pointed out that Animal Kingdom stayed open later pre-pandemic, sometimes as late as 11 p.m. This completely changed the park’s look and feel, with rides like Expedition Everest enhanced by the darker and cooler atmosphere.

The same applied to Pandora, which completely transformed during the later hours of the night.

“They’ve tried having AK open later with the twilight safaris and rivers of light, but so far, it hasn’t really worked,” said one user. Rivers of Light is the former nighttime water show featured in the middle of Animal Kingdom. The show debuted in 2017 and lasted until 2019. Rivers of Light was updated and given a new name, We Are One, lasting another year before closing permanently in 2020.

Since closing, Animal Kingdom’s Rivers of Light amphitheater has remained mostly empty and unused, which could possibly be a reason Disney doesn’t keep the park open later.

“I’m hoping when the Indiana Jones ride and the Encanto areas open there might be chance they try it again,” the user continued.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will eventually be home to a brand new area, one that will feature rides and attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones. This new area will be located where DinoLand U.S.A. currently resides. Half of the prehistoric-themed area closed back in January 2025, with the rest set to close in early 2026. The timeline for this project remains a little fuzzy, though rumors suggest Animal Kingdom’s new land may be open by 2027.

It’s possible that once this expansion is open, Disney will keep Animal Kingdom open later, though only time will tell.

Pandora—The World of Avatar is still a breathtaking area to visit, filled with detail, thrilling rides, inventive snacks, and a whole lot of fun secrets to uncover. However, it’s definitely disappointing that guests often miss the land’s nighttime look due to how early Animal Kingdom closes.

Do you enjoy visiting Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? What is your favorite area inside Disney World?