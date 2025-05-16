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URGENT REPORT: Florida Airport Closes, Grounds All Flights After Fire Breaks Out: Disney World Guests Stranded

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
Split image: left shows downtown Jacksonville, Florida with skyscrapers at sunset by the river and the Jacksonville Airport nearby; right shows the colorful entrance sign to Walt Disney World with Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Disney World guests flying to and from this major Florida airport were left stranded as a massive fire broke out, leading to shutdowns and more.

Walt Disney World Resort to the right of the image and a woman in an airport delayed to the left of the image, with a guest waiting at a Florida airport.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Florida Airport Shutters and Grounds All Flights as Emergency Response Teams Battle Fire

Thick, black smoke curled into the sky. Alarms blared. And in a matter of moments, a typical Friday afternoon turned into a nightmare for hundreds of Florida travelers—including families eager to start their magical vacations at Walt Disney World.

Due to a fire in the Hourly Garage, the Jacksonville airport is currently closed. According to airport officials, JFRD is on-site working the issue. JSO has blocked inbound and outbound road access to the airport. A viewer sent in this video: – @AnthonyReports on X

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), a key airport for Disney guests flying into Central Florida, abruptly shut down after a dramatic multi-vehicle fire erupted inside its hourly parking garage. What caused this terrifying moment—and how long will the airport remain closed?

The image is split into two: on the left, a person sitting in a Florida Airport appears upset with their head in their hands; on the right, a large Mickey Mouse figure is displayed against a blue sky, reminiscent of Disney World Vacations.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Travel Disrupted: All Flights Grounded

Just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, 911 dispatchers began receiving frantic calls about smoke pouring from the third level of JAX’s daily/hourly parking structure. The garage, which was reportedly 95% full at the time, quickly became a scene of chaos as at least three vehicles caught fire, according to First Coast News.

The fire prompted an immediate response from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, who quickly blocked roadways in and out of the airport. The FAA grounded all outgoing and incoming flights, turning JAX into a ghost town.

The shutdown, which the FAA says will last until at least 4 p.m., comes at a time when weekend travel is peaking—particularly for out-of-state families and international guests heading toward Orlando’s theme parks, including Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

A person sits at an airport, looking distressed, leaning on luggage. One side shows a flight board displaying "DELAYED" multiple times. There is also an image of the Cinderella castle at Disney World, suggesting a disrupted trip to a theme park.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Why It Matters: The Disney Connection

While Jacksonville may not seem like a major Disney gateway at first glance, it’s a crucial regional hub for travelers heading to Central Florida. Cheaper fares and shorter TSA lines make JAX a popular airport for those driving or catching shuttles to Disney World, located about 170 miles south.

Friday’s incident disrupted dozens of connecting flights and forced many to reschedule—some already en route and others stuck at the gate with luggage in tow and MagicBands in hand. Families with tight travel timelines now face missed hotel reservations, park days, and prepaid events, like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or early entry to Galaxy’s Edge.

For many, this isn’t just a travel delay—it’s a hit to a long-anticipated vacation.

The left half of the image shows a bright and sunny day at Disney World, complete with a large fairytale castle. The right half depicts a person sitting in an airport with their head in their hands, appearing stressed, and a pink suitcase beside them as a Disney World hotel policy glitch takes effect.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Officials Respond: “No Serious Injuries” Reported

As images of billowing smoke flooded social media, local officials were quick to assure the public that no major injuries had been reported. Jacksonville City Council President Randy White released a statement commending first responders:

“We are thankful for the professionalism and dedication of those who serve on the front lines during emergencies like this.”

Mayor Donna Deegan was reportedly en route to the airport for a full briefing, while Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. emphasized the seriousness of the situation in his own message:

“We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available… I urge everyone to stay informed through official channels and follow guidance provided by emergency personnel.”

As of now, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, and airport operations remain suspended until the scene is deemed safe.

An image showing a Disney castle with an ominous storm cloud formation looming in the background. A circular inset in the upper left corner displays a flight departure board with several times listed, all marked "cancelled." The juxtaposition of Disney magic and real-world disruptions creates a captivating scene.
Credit: Inside The Magic

The Undercurrent: Infrastructure and Traveler Safety

While the immediate concern is the inconvenience caused to travelers, especially those heading toward Disney and other Central Florida attractions, this incident reveals a deeper issue: airport infrastructure vulnerability.

A single fire in a parking garage brought an entire airport to a standstill—affecting flights, stranding travelers, and putting emergency response protocols to the test. With airports nationwide increasingly at capacity post-pandemic, could this be a sign that upgrades and more robust fire mitigation systems are overdue?

#BREAKING: Major fire erupts at Jacksonville International Airport parking garage, igniting multiple vehicles. Dark smoke rises as fire crews work to contain the blaze. No injuries reported, but airport operations are disrupted with flights delayed and roads closed. Eyewitnesses report a Chinese-made Kandi EV smoking before the fire spread, though this remains unconfirmed. Cause under investigation.

@LaszloRealtor on X

With flights grounded until at least 4 p.m. and roadways still partially blocked, passengers are being urged to check with airlines before heading to the airport. Those already inside may face lengthy delays or rebooking challenges, while others are opting to drive several hours south to Orlando or Tampa in hopes of catching alternate flights.

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World or Universal this weekend and were planning to fly through JAX, contact your airline immediately and explore other transportation options. Keep an eye on official airport updates and emergency alerts before making any decisions.

Florida Orlando Airport suffers massive crowds.
Credit: Edited by Inside the Magic

Final Thoughts: A Warning Wrapped in Smoke for This Florida Airport

Today’s fire may be a contained event, but its ripple effects stretch far beyond Jacksonville. For families seeking magic in the Magic Kingdom, this disruption is more than a delay—it’s a reminder that even the best-laid plans can go up in smoke.

So how prepared are we really for moments like this? And more importantly—how will this impact travel behavior and airport security measures moving forward?

Only time (and a thorough investigation) will tell.

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:Disney GuestsFlorida

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

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