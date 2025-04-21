BREAKING: Delta Plane Catches Fire at Orlando Airport, Disney Vacations End in Disaster

On Monday, a Delta Air Lines passenger plane caught fire at Orlando International Airport (MCO), the most popular airport for guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort and other Central Florida theme park destinations. The blaze started shortly before takeoff, when all passengers were already boarded and in their seats.

The tragedy comes at a time when many Americans have heightened flight anxiety, especially in the wake of the collision at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., in January. A military BlackHawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines passenger jet, resulting in the death of all 67 people on board both aircraft.

In the months since the deadly crash, reports of close calls and airplane mechanical issues have sparked fear among countless travelers. In March, a close call between a private jet and a Southwest Airlines plane at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) took the internet by storm. Luckily, no one was hurt in that incident.

According to initial reports, Monday’s Delta Air Lines fire at MCO ended without injury. The Federal Aviation Authority said Delta Air Lines Flight 1213, bound for Atlanta, was pushing back from the gate at 11:15 a.m. local time when one of its engines caught fire. Crews evacuated the cabin shortly after the fire broke out, using inflatable slides to bring passengers to safety. The Airbus 330 had 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots on board.

Dylan Wallace (@dylangwall) shared three videos of the fire and the subsequent passenger evacuations on X (formerly known as Twitter). Watch below:

A Delta flight just caught on fire at the Orlando Airport 😳

A Delta flight just caught on fire at the Orlando Airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/kmksyx5QIu — Dylan (@dylangwall) April 21, 2025

According to MCO, the fire is out. They shared the following statement on X:

Today at approximately 11:06am, Delta Air Lines flight 1213 experienced an engine fire while at the ramp area, prior to departure. Passengers were evacuated. Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting team promptly responded. For inquiries, please contact Delta Air Lines directly.

Today at approximately 11:06am, Delta Air Lines flight 1213 experienced an engine fire while at the ramp area, prior to departure. Passengers were evacuated. Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting team promptly responded. For inquiries, please contact Delta Air Lines directly. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 21, 2025

Delta Air Lines said it will bring an additional aircraft to take the 282 passengers to Atlanta.

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience,” Delta Air Lines said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

Does your family prefer flying, driving, or taking another mode of transportation to Walt Disney World Resort? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments.