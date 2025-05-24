Fired ‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Tease Secret Marriage

In January 2022, ABC News and the Good Morning America team were thrown into chaos when images were taken by the press that appeared to show GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in an inappropriate relationship. The two had been co-hosting the third hour of Good Morning America for two years, and fans loved their on-air chemistry.

Unfortunately, their off-screen romance was a problem, as they were both married to other people — Robach to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

Despite the way their relationship started and how it ended their careers at ABC News, the couple has remained strong, supported each other, and ventured into business together. Just about one year to the day after they were suspended, they launched their own podcast with iHeartRadio, called Amy & T.J. In the podcast, they spoke about their relationship and how it affected their careers and their personal lives. They speak about how they have both been in dark places, but they will always be there to support each other.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been together for almost three years, and their fans love them as much as they did on Good Morning America. Just months into their relationship, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the couple, and rumors swirled that they were planning to get married. The couple didn’t comment on those rumors, but did say they were in it for the long haul.

However, their status may have just taken a huge leap forward.

In September 2024, Holmes and Robach launched the I Do, Part 2 podcast, alongside Jenny Garth and Jana Kramer. On the podcast, the group talks about finding love after failed marriages and relationships.

In a recent episode, T.J. Holmes gushed about his relationship with Robach, which is not unusual. However, fans were shocked when Holmes referred to Robach as his “spouse.”

“If you got love right the first time around, this ain’t the show for you. I’m T.J. Holmes, alongside my friend, my partner, my podcast cohost Amy Robach.” “With my person, my partner, my spouse. What’s the right way to put it? Love of my life — there it is! That you had to feed me that line is a little disturbing.”

Robach did not seem to mind that Holmes called her his spouse, but did not confirm that the two were married, but they have spoken about how long they plan to wait before getting married. Both Holmes and Robach have been married twice before, and they don’t want to make the same mistakes they did in the past.

Robach has talked about her relationships with Tim McIntosh, with whom she was married from 1996 until 2008, and Andrew Shue, who she was married to from 2010 until 2023.

Robach said that she was very young when she married McIntosh at just 23, but called her engagement to Shue “a little embarrassing.” The couple got engaged after dating for just four months, and got married only 10 months after they first met.

The couple has not shared any images that would indicate that they are married or engaged. However, with this potentially being a third marriage for both of them, they might keep things quiet.

In addition to Amy & T.J.and I Do, Part 2, the pair also recently announced a new column that will focus on the messy parts of relationships. The column will launch on June 9 and be a weekly series.

Are you a fan of the Amy & T.J. podcast? Would you like to see the couple tie the knot? Do you think ABC should try to get them back and put them on the air again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!