‘GMA’ Hosts on Chopping Block, Could Be Gone By Summer

ABC might be one of the most prominent and most trusted names in news, but that does not mean that things are all sunshine and rainbows behind the scenes. In fact, in recent months, it appears as though the opposite might be true.

Things at ABC News, in particular Good Morning America have been on shaky ground since late 2022. It was just before Christmas when viewers were shocked to learn that popular anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had been taken off of the morning show GMA3: What You Need to Know. The two found themselves making headlines when their intimate relationship was revealed. They were both married to other people at the time.

Related: After Cheating Scandal, Fired ABC Stars Launch Rival News Show

The couple’s removal from the air began as a suspension, but at the end of January 2023, it was announced that they had been fired.

Five months later, in May 2023, ABC announced that DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim would serve as the permanent replacement for Holmes and Robach. And while it was an adjustment, Morgan and Pilgrim made the transition seem flawless and worked hard to keep the show up in the ratings.

Unfortunately, it appears as though another shakeup is coming and Pilgrim and Morgan might be out.

Related: Investigation Officially Launched, Disney/ABC Accused of “DEI Discrimination”

According to anonymous sources who spoke to the New York Post, the show has been struggling and ABC News executives think a change might be in order.

ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic will likely replace the anchors of the third hour of the marquee morning show by the end of the summer, according to a source with direct knowledge. However, one source speculated that Karamehmedovic will pull the plug on Morgan and Pilgrim, and possibly bring in new anchors or even tap the highly paid trio from the “GMA” mothership: Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos. “’GMA3′ won’t be there at the end of the summer,” the insider said, referring to the current hosts.

Related: As ‘Good Morning America’ Star Prepares to Exit, Multiple Replacement Names Emerge

This is just the latest in the huge shakeups happening behind the scenes at ABC News. And it is throwing employees for a major loop.

Earlier this month, Disney announced that it would be laying off approximately 200 employees, and the layoffs would primarily be at ABC. Employees were reportedly stunned to learn that anchor shows like Good Morning America and Nightline would be dealt the most extreme changes.

Multiple high-level executives were let go, including most of the team behind GMA3: What You Need to Know. The third hour morning show is now being led by the team responsible for Good Morning America.



Related:‘Good Morning America’ Continues to Struggle as Stars Reportedly Don’t Speak

The rumor that Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan could potentially take over for Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan is an interesting one, particularly because it has been reported that Michael Strahan is leaving when his contract is up later this year. It is possible that Strahan could be a temporary replacement on GMA3 while ABC searches for a more permanent replacement.

ABC did not comment on whether Morgan and Pilgrim were being let go. However, they did say that Strahan, Roberts, and Stephanopoulos have been featured on GMA3 in the past, and the plan is to have them back in the future.

Do you think GMA3 needs new hosts? Or are you a fan of Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan? Who would you like to see host the show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!