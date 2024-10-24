Fired ABC Star Reportedly Having Regrets After Huge Move

Credit: Video Screenshot, 'GMA3: What You Need to Know', ABC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship has captivated the media and public since its inception. Beginning with their on-screen chemistry during ABC’s pandemic special, they quickly transitioned to cohosting GMA3: What You Need to Know. Their partnership became a staple on morning television, celebrated for its warmth and connection.

However, their personal lives took center stage in November 2022 when photos surfaced revealing their romantic involvement while both were still married, leading to their suspension and eventual termination from ABC in early 2023.

The scandal not only ended their television careers but also prompted a reevaluation of their relationship dynamics. With the end of their previous marriages, Robach and Holmes navigated this new territory together, openly declaring their commitment despite the backlash.

Almost one year after they were fired, the couple announced their brand-new podcast, Amy & T.J. The podcast has been incredibly successful, and in September, Mr. Holmes and Ms. Robach announced their new news program, Morning Run. As with their podcast, their news show has also been very successful.

In September 2023, Robach and Holmes announced they had recently moved in together. The motivation behind this significant move stemmed partly from a domestic situation concerning Robach’s 21-year-old daughter, Ava, who she shares with ex, Tim McIntosh. Seeking refuge from the roach-infested apartment next door, Robach offered her daughter a stable home environment.

Initially, both Robach and Holmes embraced their cohabitation, which they claimed was beneficial for their busy morning routines. Holmes noted that sharing an apartment facilitated a smoother start to their day, allowing them to support each other’s needs as partners. They spent time alternating between their parental duties and personal adjustments, which Robach described as a “trial run.”

However, reports suggest that the harmony of their living arrangement has faced hurdles. Sources indicate that Robach is experiencing “second thoughts” about the move, leading to tension in their shared space. Conflicting personalities have reportedly contributed to mounting stress, with the initial excitement of living together giving way to reality.

According to insiders who spoke to RadarOnline.com:

Sources close to the pair say Robach is having “second thoughts” about the decision to move in together, adding: “The new living arrangement hasn’t been as seamless as either hoped.” “Moving in is a huge step and it’s proving to be quite an adjustment for both of them.” “With their big personalities, the tension is starting to build!”

When Mr. Holmes and Ms. Robach first announced that they were living together, they mentioned that everything was going smoothly, with their only disagreement being about the apartment’s temperature.

Recent updates from Amy Robach’s Instagram suggest that their relationship continues to thrive. She recently posted pictures of herself and Holmes participating in the Chicago Marathon. Unfortunately, Holmes sustained an injury with just a few miles to go, but they are looking forward to running in the New York City Marathon on November 3.

Additionally, she shared moments of the couple attending a Georgia Bulldogs football game.

