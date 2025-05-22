Ex-Cop Charged With 15 Felonies After Getting Busted for Disneyland Trip

A former California cop allegedly used their disability leave to collect over half a million dollars.

Related: Disney Suspends Dozens of Migrant Workers Due to Trump’s Deportation Order

Ex-California cop Nicole Brown collected $600,000 while on full disability leave, but her time off the job also included extravagant skiing trips and even a Disneyland vacation.

The 39-year-old suffered a minor head abrasion during an arrest in 2022 and used the injury to take a multiple-year-long leave. During this leave, Brown “lived it up,” enjoying soccer conferences and baseball games, also traveling to Big Bear and Mammoth Mountains for skiing and snowboarding.

Brown now faces 15 felony charges for alleged workers’ compensation fraud, according to a recent relase from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Brown was also spotted attending the Stagecoach music festival, where she was reportedly seen drinking and partying. Just three days after this event, Brown appeared in a Zoom call regarding her health, telling Westminster police officials she was unable to look at the screen due to discomfort from her injury.

Brown also took a trip to Disneyland during her time off, though details of her visit to “The Happiest Place on Earth” are unknown. Disneyland is split into two theme parks, Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park. Guests can also enjoy the resort’s shopping and dining district, Downtown Disney.

Brown collected the hefty $600,000 through her full, tax-free salary in addition to her medical expenses, according to the DA’s Office.

Brown faces up to 22 years in prison for the alleged fraud.

The 39-year-old had help concocting the alleged scheme from her stepfather, Peter Gregory Schuman, an attorney who practices in workers’ compensation, the DA’s Office said. Schuman apparently did “all the talking” for Brown and oversaw her admission into an inpatient center for traumatic brain injuries. Schuman has been charged with two felonies, facing up to eight years in prison.

Related: Disney World Disruption? Police Crackdown Continues at Travel Hub

This is not the only time someone has taken an unauthorized trip to the Disney parks. Earlier this year, it was revealed that an official representing a Korean Internet and Security Agency flocked to the Walt Disney World Resort during a business trip in the U.S.

According to the report, the official traveled to Walt Disney World during scheduled meeting hours, uploading clips of their visit to a blog owned by their spouse. This footage served as evidence in the case.

The incident took place in September 2022, with the individual arguing that the trip to Walt Disney World occurred during their free time. However, the Gwangju Court dismissed this counter, arguing that the original conference schedule had not been altered or canceled, meaning the worker should have been in a meeting when they were actually at Disney World.

The court argued that the former official’s actions could damage public trust in the South Korean government.

Stay tuned here for all Disney park news updates.