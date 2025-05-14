Disney Cast Members Remove Teenager From Moving Theme Park Ride

During a recent Grad Nite event, Disneyland Resort cast members were forced to remove a guest from the Radiator Springs Racers attraction. The teenage guest shared a video of himself making fun of the Disney cast members on TikTok, drawing immense backlash.

Grad Nite takes over Disney California Adventure Park on several nights in May and June each year. Local high schools have three options for graduating seniors: only attending the late-night event at Disney California Adventure Park (8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.), staying at Disney California Adventure Park all day, or Park Hopping between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park during the day before the event starts.

Even though Disney California Adventure Park is only open to Grad Nite guests starting at 9:00 p.m. on event nights, daytime guests will likely notice an influx of teenage guests at the Disney parks.

There have long been complaints about Grad Nite impacting families’ Disneyland Resort vacations. On the other hand, many Southern California locals consider the event a rite of passage for graduating seniors. One high schooler reinvigorated the debate this week after posting a video of himself getting kicked off the Radiator Springs Racers attraction during Grad Nite.

On Monday, Estevan (@estevann.r) posted this TikTok of himself quoting the reality television series Dance Moms at five Disney cast members as they explained why he was being removed from the Cars Land attraction. “POV: u get kicked out of cars,” he wrote, later calling the Disneyland Resort employees “Karens.”

The video amassed more than 138,000 views and hundreds of comments. Disney Parks fans overwhelmingly defended the cast members and blamed the TikToker for behaving inappropriately on the attraction.

“Nah, I’m on the cm side,” read a popular comment from @brxkenn_lilydol. “They don’t do that for no reason…Disney is too expensive to be acting this way. Great job 👏 on the cms for keeping their cool.”

“Cm here, removing someone from the ride is the last thing we wanna do,” @hii_fernanda agreed. “We don’t do it just do it.”

Others cited the video as a reason why Disneyland Resort should do away with Grad Nite events.

“I always pray for the CM’s that have to deal with gradnite,” @_dodgers5 commented.

“Literally every year grad nights is the WORST,” @thisuserisrad replied.

A few commenters claimed that Disney cast members are more disrespectful toward Grad Nite guests.

“No cause my grad nite this one employee was SO rude to me,” @coolthuggirl30 said. “I get they deal with teens all day and that can be hard but genuinely you can be nice to someone who didn’t do anything to you.”

The TikToker didn’t explain why he was kicked off Radiator Springs Racers. However, he later posted videos from other Disney California Adventure Park attractions, suggesting that he was only removed from the ride and not the entire theme park.

Has Grad Nite impacted your Disneyland Resort visit? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!